Old Town South

109 East McPherson

Knob Noster, MO 65336

Kiddos

Kid-Mac N Chz

$5.00

Kids-Strips

$5.00

Kids-Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kids Short stack (2)

$5.00

kids-Fruit Cup

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Innovative food for the senses with a focus on local.

109 East McPherson, Knob Noster, MO 65336

