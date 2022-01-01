Go
Jersey Boys Pizzeria

PIZZA

550 1st street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1079 reviews)

Popular Items

Gluten Free Garbage Can$20.00
10 Toppings!! Say Whaaaaa?! The Veggie + The Animal
GF Reuben$20.00
Corned beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island & Swiss cheese, served on an olive oil base
GF Dangry$15.50
Bacon, onions, salt & pepper, with fresh basil baked into the pie.
GF Classic$16.25
Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Black olives
GF SPO$15.50
Italian sausage, sautéed peppers & onions tossed in marinara & served on our cheese pizza
GF Caprese$16.25
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil
GF Hawaiian$15.00
Ham and Pineapple
GF Veggie$17.75
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & artichoke hearts
Gluten Free Cheese$15.00
GF Luau$16.25
Pineapple, Bacon & hot cherry Peppers
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

