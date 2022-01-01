- Home
Joe's Restaurant
Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
17 Reviews
4699 NE Woodson Lane
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Menu
Popular Items
Truffle polenta fries served with marinara or Kefir Ranch. -V
House recipe meatballs made with pork and beef and served in marinara with Parmigiano Reggiano
Organic Artisanal lettuces, grape tomato, red onion, pippara peppers, grana padana, and house Italian dressing. -V (can be made vegan)
Hearts of romaine, classic dressing, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Organic Lacinato kale, golden raisins, lemon, pecorino romano, pine nuts, maldon sea salt. -V (can be made vegan)
8 hour slow simmer of beef, pork, San Marzano tomatoes, wine, vegetables & herbs with radiatore pasta. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & fresh parsley.
Neapolitan classic of tomato, olive oil, mozzarella and basil
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh | mozzarella, grana padana, | olive oil, basil. -V
Red sauce, mozzarella grande, DOUBLE ezzo pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano.
SPECIALS
Toasted ciabatta, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato vinaigrette.
Brioche, custard, raisins, white chocolate, walnuts. With white chocolate crème anglaise and caramel sauce.
House-made gnocchi, brown butter, fresh sage, pecorino.
Summer squash, garlic, lemon, parmesan, fresh basil, fresh pasta.
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic salami, grilled fennel, picholine olives, pecorino.
Pasta, Red Sauce, Parmesan & Parsley...Keepin' it Simple! Available Wednesday thru Friday.
Red sauce, mozzarella, calabrese sausage, Mama Lil’s peppers, red onion, parmigiana, honey, oregano
Caramelized apples, puff pastry, caramel sauce.
Fresh pasta, sautéed halibut, chopped broccolini, bagna couda, Calabrian chilies, pecorino.
White sauce, imported brie, mozzarella, salami, shaved garlic, green olives.
Joconde sponge (thin almond sponge cake), crunchy chocolate layer at bottom, coffee French buttercream, whipped milk chocolate ganache, chocolate mirror glaze
Small pastries filled with strawberry cream. With strawberry sauce, pistachios, fresh raspberries and chocolate bark.
chocolate filled pastries, dark chocolate sauce, pralines, candied orange.
Riced cauliflower sautéed with garlic, lemon, herbs & toasted pine nuts.
Fresh pasta, gorgonzola, spinach, toasted walnuts, bacon, oven dried tomatoes, cream.
White sauce, mozzarella, summer squash, shaved garlic, fresh basil.
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella grande included.
White Sauce, Pesto, goat cheese, roasted beets, red onion, micro greens.
Red sauce, smoked mozzarella, salami, Mama Lil's peppers, red onion.
House-made gnocchi & sweet Italian sausage, bagna couda, Calabrian chilies, pecorino, fresh house-made pasta
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic salami, wild mushrooms, pecorino.
Harissa cream sauce, ezzo pepperoni, fennel sausage, capicola, mama lil’s, mozzarella grande.
Sautéed king salmon belly, broccolini, garlic, lemon & parmesan.
House made sweet Italian sausage, Mama Lil’s peppers, shaved garlic, red sauce, mozzarella grande.
Whiskey
Vodka
Chicken Wings
Sweet, tangy, slightly spicy blend of soy, sesame, chili paste, sugar & fresh ginger.
A sweet & spicy blend of chipotle peppers in adobo, pure maple syrup, franks hot sauce & butter.
Franks Red Hot sauce & Butter
Sweet and spicy!
Appetizers
Roasted with smoked paprika and garlic.
Truffle polenta fries served with marinara or Kefir Ranch. -V
House recipe meatballs made with pork and beef and served in marinara with Parmigiano Reggiano
Mixed olives marinated with orange zest, rosemary and garlic confit in olive oil
Deep fried sourdough twist slathered in garlic butter with parmigiano reggiano and parsley. Served with marinara. -V
Slow roasted spaghetti squash finished with brown butter, white miso, and balsamic vinegar, garnished with fried sage
Salads
Organic Artisanal lettuces, grape tomato, red onion, pippara peppers, grana padana, and house Italian dressing. -V (can be made vegan)
Hearts of romaine, classic dressing, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Dungeness crab, organic artisanal lettuces, grape tomato, radish, fresh mozzarella, fresh chives, basil vinaigrette.
Organic Lacinato kale, golden raisins, lemon, pecorino romano, pine nuts, maldon sea salt. -V (can be made vegan)
Iceberg & romaine lettuces, grape tomato, shaved yellow onion, avocado, rice wine vinaigrette. -VG
Veggies
Oven roasted with extra virgin olive oil & sea salt with miso bagna couda. -VG
Tossed with crispy bacon, Parmigianino Reggiano, toasted fennel & balsamic glaze.
Oven roasted with extra virgin olive oil & sea salt with cannellini bean puree & balsamic glaze. -V
Pasta
8 hour slow simmer of beef, pork, San Marzano tomatoes, wine, vegetables & herbs with radiatore pasta. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & fresh parsley.
Traditional creamy vodka sauce with fusilli pasta. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano. -V
As cheesy as it gets!
Butternut squash, brown butter, sage & ricotta with pappardelle pasta. finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano. -V
Familiar alfredo sauce with fettucine.
Spicy vodka sauce, Calabrian chili, basil, chives, Dungeness crab, pecorino.
Wagu beef shank, 12 hour slow braised in red wine, vegetables & herbs.
Slow simmer of eggplant, tomato, garlic, bell pepper, basil & olive oil with radiatore pasta. -VG
Classic carbonara with cresto de gallo pasta finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
A Twist on the Roman favorite with braised shiitake mushrooms and miso with Gemelli Pasta. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano. -V
Pizza
white sauce, roasted pineapple, bacon, pickled jalapeno, mozzarella.
Neapolitan classic of tomato, olive oil, mozzarella and basil
selection of seasonal | mushrooms, bechamel, truffle | cheese, mozzarella. -V
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, red onion & pecorino
béchamel, mozzarella, butternut squash, parmesan & sage -V
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh | mozzarella, grana padana, | olive oil, basil. -V
Red sauce, mozzarella grande, DOUBLE ezzo pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Pesto Genovese, mozzarella -V
Double red sauce, shaved garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil -VG
Red sauce, mozzarella -V
Extras
Dessert
Double layers of carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts.
A four layer chocolate cake with raspberry buttercream, chocolate buttercream, raspberry filling, chocolate filling and chocolate shavings.
64% dark chocolate nemelakadisks of cri, spy hazelnut joconde, espresso cream, milk chocolate cremeux, with chocolate twig and buckwheat streusel | GF
White cake layered with coconut buttercream and shaved coconut.
lady finger dipped in raspberry-kirsch syrup, trebiano-sabayon-mascarpone, vanilla mousse, gelified raspberry, chocolate disk, glazed raspberry and amaretti crunch
Caramel milk chocolate cremeux, cherry compote, limoncello mousse, speculoos streusel
NY style cheese cake with marionberries and a graham cracker crust.
Coffee & brandy soaked lady finger cookies layered with marsala sabayon, dusted with coco powder.
pistachio nemelaka , soft almond biscuit, diced fresh strawberry, trebiano-sabayon, mascarpone-vanilla mousse, with strawberry chocolate-crispy rice crunch
Need Silverware
Heavy weight, recyclable plastic fork, knife and spoon.
Wine
Medium body, dry, higher acidity, peach, green apple, citrus, lemon. Pairs well with pasta, vegetarian dishes, lean fish, cured meat.
Blackcurrant and blackberry fruit aromas of Cabernet Sauvignon are complimented by a ripe and soft finish.
Beer
Soft Drinks
Water
Pure American spring water. Rising naturally from a spring in the Ouachita mountains, Mountain Valley spring water filters through granite-based aquifers.
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island WA 98110
Gallery
