Joey D's

Joey D's

945 10TH STREET EAST

Popular Items

CALZONE$11.99
SIDE CAESAR$3.99
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$6.99
ITALIAN BEEF$10.69
LARGE DEEP DISH PIZZA$27.99
DELUXE CHEESE STEAK$10.99
Fried Onions, green peppers, & mushrooms
16" THIN$15.99
PERSONAL DEEP DISH PIZZA$14.99
SPAGHETTI & MARINARA SAUCE$9.99
MAC N CHEESE BITES$8.99
Location

PALMETTO FL

PALMETTO FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
