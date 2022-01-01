Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Riviera Dunes Dockside

807 Reviews

$

102 Riviera Dunes Way

Palmetto, FL 34221

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Wings
Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Shares & Apps

App

Guacamole, queso blanco & our amazing salsa with fried corn chips.

BREAD BASKET

$3.50

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$11.00

Braised chicken, buffalo sauce, jack cheese hand rolled in an egg wrapper with chipotle ranch for dipping.

Oysters Rock

$20.00Out of stock

Island Calamari

$16.00

Caprese Martini

$10.00

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Coco Shrimp

$13.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Fish Dip

$18.00

OYSTERS 12

$26.00Out of stock

OYSTERS 6

$14.00Out of stock

PEEL & EATS

$14.00

Cooked in beer broth with old bay seasoning and served chilled with cocktail sauce.

Pretzel

$9.00

Raw Bar Sampler

$64.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Spinach & Crab Dip

$18.00

Tuna Stack

$18.00

Volcano Shrimp

$11.00

Tender crispy large shrimp tossed in our bang bang sauce with red pepper garnish.

Wings

$15.00

10 fresh never frozen wings starched & fried then tossed in any of your favorite sauces. Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili.

Desserts

Birthday Dessert

Choc Mousse Cake

$8.00

Dockside Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Tiramisu To Go

$11.00

Main Greens

Blackened Mahi Salad

$16.00

Arcadian greens, tomato, mango, avocado & balsamic vinaigrette.

Classic Cobb

$12.00

Arcadian greens, diced egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, carrot and avocado slices.

Lobster Salad

$19.00

LRG Caesar

$9.00

Marias Salad

$11.00

Arcadian greens, tomato, red onion, candied walnuts, craisins & goat cheese with raspberry vinaigrette.

Seafood Cobb

$22.00

Coldwater lobster, chilled shrimp, greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots, hardboiled egg, red onion, louie dressing.

Handhelds

Americana Tacos

$12.00

Seasoned beef, louie dressing, letuce, tomato & cheddar topped with a slice of bacon.

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Large shrimp, greens, tomato, bang bang sauce and avocado.

Blackened Grouper Tacos

$18.00

Blackened grouper over chipotle ranch slaw with avocado & chipotle sour cream.

Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated chicken breast on brioche bun topped with house made brushetta, lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.

Crab Cake Sand

$18.00

Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Hangover Burger

$13.00

Maple & black pepper reduction sauce, bacon, lettuce & sunny side up egg.

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

Steak Burger

$13.00

Famous Pat Lafrieda blend of shor trib and chuck steak served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle on a brioche bun. The best burger out there!

Tuna Poke Tacos

$18.00

THE SURFERS SASHIMI! Marinated ahi tuna, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, red bells, sriracha mayo in our flour/corn tortillas served with one side item.

Poboy

$18.00

Just Caught

Fresh Catch

$28.00

Grouper

$36.00

JAMBALAYA

$19.00

Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in a robust broth over yellow rice.

Mahi

$19.00

Salmon

$22.00

Scallops

$38.00

Kid's

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Fish N Chips

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Bacon Sandwich

$7.99

Brunch Scrambled egg/cheese/sausage

$7.99

Other Favorites

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Shock Top beer battered cod, seasoned fries, chipotle ranch slaw, pickled onions and tartar.

Shrimp & Gouda Grits

$19.00

Twin Tails

$46.00

Two coldwater lobster tails with drawn butter and 2 sides.

Filet Mignon

$34.00

8oz hand cut filet over a cheese wafer with demi-glaze & 2 sides.

SURF & TURF

$46.00

JAMBALAYA

$19.00

Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in a robust broth over yellow rice.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Blackened chicken, penne pasta & creamy parmesan alfredo sauce.

Voodoo Pork Chops

$25.00

Twin French cut pork chops stuffed with andouille sausage with 2 sides. This one will put a spell on you!

Crab Cake

$24.00

Cajun Shrimp & Saus Pasta

$21.00

Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

$19.00

Coconut Shrimp Combo

$23.00

Our fish n chips paired with hand breaded coconut shrimp.

Coco Dinner

$22.00

Fried fish Combo

$21.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$24.00

Starter Salads & Soup

Dill Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+

Romaine Wedge

$9.00

Romaine heart bacon, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, balsamic glaze & bleu cheese dressing.

Seafood Chowder

$6.00+

Side Caesar

$7.00

Simple Greens

$7.00

Arcadian greens, tomato, carrot & cucumber with choice of dressing.

Soup De Jour

$6.00+

Raw Bar

Tuna Stack

$18.00

OYSTERS 6

$14.00Out of stock

OYSTERS 12

$26.00Out of stock

Raw Bar Sampler

$64.00

Stone -Crab-2

$24.00

Brunch Drinks

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$20.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

Bottomless Red Sangria

$20.00

Jameson Breakfast

$11.00

Sgl Bloody

$8.00

Sgl Mimosa

$8.00

Sgl Sangria

$8.00

Reorder Mimosa

Reorder Bloody

Reorder Sangria

Breakfasty

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Breakfast Basics

$11.00

2 Eggs anyway you like them, sausage or bacon, breakfast potatoes and English muffin or toast.

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Bacon, cheese, peppers and eggs in our special tortillas with a side of fruit.

Caribbean French Toast

$11.00

Texas toast in a coconut, cinnamon egg batter seared golden brown on the griddle with strawberries, whipped cream & bourbon black pepper maple syrup.

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

A double layered stack of Belgium waffles and fried chicken breast with bourbon, black pepper maple syrup.

Crab Cake Benedict

$21.00

Dockside Benedict

$12.00

English muffin, poached eggs, Canadian bacon and hollandaise with breakfast potatoes Norwegian smoked salmon.

Farmers Omelet

$14.00

Chef’s weekly creation served with breakfast potatoes. Just order it we promise you’ll love it.

Hangover Burger

$14.00

A ½ lb patty of our famous pat lafrieda blend of chuck steak & short rib on lettuce with bacon and sunny side up egg with breakfast potatoes or fruit.

Shrimp & Gouda Grits

$19.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Voodoo Skillet

$14.00

Brunch Shares

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$11.00

Braised chicken, buffalo sauce, jack cheese hand rolled in an egg wrapper with chipotle ranch for dipping.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$13.00

PEEL & EATS

$14.00

Cooked in beer broth with old bay seasoning and served chilled with cocktail sauce.

Wings

$15.00

10 fresh never frozen wings starched & fried then tossed in any of your favorite sauces. Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili.

Brunch Favorites

Blackened Mahi Salad

$16.00

Arcadian greens, tomato, mango, avocado & balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated chicken breast on brioche bun topped with house made brushetta, lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.

Classic Cobb

$12.00

Arcadian greens, diced egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, carrot and avocado slices.

Coconut Shrimp Combo

$23.00

Our fish n chips paired with hand breaded coconut shrimp.

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Shock Top beer battered cod, seasoned fries, chipotle ranch slaw, pickled onions and tartar.

Grouper Sandwich

$21.00

JAMBALAYA

$19.00

Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in a robust broth over yellow rice.

Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

Seafood Cobb

$22.00

Coldwater lobster, chilled shrimp, greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots, hardboiled egg, red onion, louie dressing.

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Steak Burger

$13.00

Famous Pat Lafrieda blend of shor trib and chuck steak served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle on a brioche bun. The best burger out there!

Brunch Starter Salads & Soup

Bowl Bisque

$10.00

Bowl Chowder

$9.00

Cup Bisque

$7.00

Cup Chowder

$6.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Romaine Wedge

$9.00

Romaine heart bacon, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, balsamic glaze & bleu cheese dressing.

Simple Greens

$7.00

Arcadian greens, tomato, carrot & cucumber with choice of dressing.

Brunch Sides

1 egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$2.50

Bacon Side

$4.00

Biscuits side

$3.00

Bkst Potatoes side

$4.00

Creole Hollandaise side

$3.00

Fruit Side

$4.00

Gouda Grits side

$6.00

Multi grain toast side

$3.00

Sausage Side

$4.00

Texas Toast side

$3.00

Waffle Wedge

$5.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Beautiful waterfront restaurant at the Riviera Dunes marina in Palmetto

Website

Location

102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto, FL 34221

Directions

