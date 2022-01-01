Riviera Dunes Dockside
807 Reviews
$
102 Riviera Dunes Way
Palmetto, FL 34221
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shares & Apps
App
Guacamole, queso blanco & our amazing salsa with fried corn chips.
BREAD BASKET
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Braised chicken, buffalo sauce, jack cheese hand rolled in an egg wrapper with chipotle ranch for dipping.
Oysters Rock
Island Calamari
Caprese Martini
Cauliflower Wings
Chips & Salsa
Coco Shrimp
Crab Cake
Fish Dip
OYSTERS 12
OYSTERS 6
PEEL & EATS
Cooked in beer broth with old bay seasoning and served chilled with cocktail sauce.
Pretzel
Raw Bar Sampler
Shrimp Quesadilla
Spinach & Crab Dip
Tuna Stack
Volcano Shrimp
Tender crispy large shrimp tossed in our bang bang sauce with red pepper garnish.
Wings
10 fresh never frozen wings starched & fried then tossed in any of your favorite sauces. Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili.
Desserts
Main Greens
Blackened Mahi Salad
Arcadian greens, tomato, mango, avocado & balsamic vinaigrette.
Classic Cobb
Arcadian greens, diced egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, carrot and avocado slices.
Lobster Salad
LRG Caesar
Marias Salad
Arcadian greens, tomato, red onion, candied walnuts, craisins & goat cheese with raspberry vinaigrette.
Seafood Cobb
Coldwater lobster, chilled shrimp, greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots, hardboiled egg, red onion, louie dressing.
Handhelds
Americana Tacos
Seasoned beef, louie dressing, letuce, tomato & cheddar topped with a slice of bacon.
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Large shrimp, greens, tomato, bang bang sauce and avocado.
Blackened Grouper Tacos
Blackened grouper over chipotle ranch slaw with avocado & chipotle sour cream.
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast on brioche bun topped with house made brushetta, lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.
Crab Cake Sand
Grouper Sandwich
Hangover Burger
Maple & black pepper reduction sauce, bacon, lettuce & sunny side up egg.
Lobster Roll
Mahi Sandwich
Steak Burger
Famous Pat Lafrieda blend of shor trib and chuck steak served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle on a brioche bun. The best burger out there!
Tuna Poke Tacos
THE SURFERS SASHIMI! Marinated ahi tuna, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, red bells, sriracha mayo in our flour/corn tortillas served with one side item.
Poboy
Just Caught
Kid's
Other Favorites
Fish N Chips
Shock Top beer battered cod, seasoned fries, chipotle ranch slaw, pickled onions and tartar.
Shrimp & Gouda Grits
Twin Tails
Two coldwater lobster tails with drawn butter and 2 sides.
Filet Mignon
8oz hand cut filet over a cheese wafer with demi-glaze & 2 sides.
SURF & TURF
JAMBALAYA
Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in a robust broth over yellow rice.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken, penne pasta & creamy parmesan alfredo sauce.
Voodoo Pork Chops
Twin French cut pork chops stuffed with andouille sausage with 2 sides. This one will put a spell on you!
Crab Cake
Cajun Shrimp & Saus Pasta
Chicken Bruschetta Pasta
Coconut Shrimp Combo
Our fish n chips paired with hand breaded coconut shrimp.
Coco Dinner
Fried fish Combo
Chicken Bruschetta
Starter Salads & Soup
Dill Chicken Salad
Lobster Bisque
Romaine Wedge
Romaine heart bacon, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, balsamic glaze & bleu cheese dressing.
Seafood Chowder
Side Caesar
Simple Greens
Arcadian greens, tomato, carrot & cucumber with choice of dressing.
Soup De Jour
Raw Bar
Brunch Drinks
Breakfasty
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Basics
2 Eggs anyway you like them, sausage or bacon, breakfast potatoes and English muffin or toast.
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon, cheese, peppers and eggs in our special tortillas with a side of fruit.
Caribbean French Toast
Texas toast in a coconut, cinnamon egg batter seared golden brown on the griddle with strawberries, whipped cream & bourbon black pepper maple syrup.
Chicken and Waffles
A double layered stack of Belgium waffles and fried chicken breast with bourbon, black pepper maple syrup.
Crab Cake Benedict
Dockside Benedict
English muffin, poached eggs, Canadian bacon and hollandaise with breakfast potatoes Norwegian smoked salmon.
Farmers Omelet
Chef’s weekly creation served with breakfast potatoes. Just order it we promise you’ll love it.
Hangover Burger
A ½ lb patty of our famous pat lafrieda blend of chuck steak & short rib on lettuce with bacon and sunny side up egg with breakfast potatoes or fruit.
Shrimp & Gouda Grits
Pancakes
Voodoo Skillet
Brunch Shares
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Braised chicken, buffalo sauce, jack cheese hand rolled in an egg wrapper with chipotle ranch for dipping.
COCONUT SHRIMP
PEEL & EATS
Cooked in beer broth with old bay seasoning and served chilled with cocktail sauce.
Wings
10 fresh never frozen wings starched & fried then tossed in any of your favorite sauces. Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili.
Brunch Favorites
Blackened Mahi Salad
Arcadian greens, tomato, mango, avocado & balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast on brioche bun topped with house made brushetta, lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.
Classic Cobb
Arcadian greens, diced egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, carrot and avocado slices.
Coconut Shrimp Combo
Our fish n chips paired with hand breaded coconut shrimp.
Fish N Chips
Shock Top beer battered cod, seasoned fries, chipotle ranch slaw, pickled onions and tartar.
Grouper Sandwich
JAMBALAYA
Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in a robust broth over yellow rice.
Mahi Sandwich
Seafood Cobb
Coldwater lobster, chilled shrimp, greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots, hardboiled egg, red onion, louie dressing.
Steak & Eggs
Steak Burger
Famous Pat Lafrieda blend of shor trib and chuck steak served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle on a brioche bun. The best burger out there!
Brunch Starter Salads & Soup
Brunch Sides
Shares & Apps
App
Guacamole, queso blanco & our amazing salsa with fried corn chips.
BREAD BASKET
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Braised chicken, buffalo sauce, jack cheese hand rolled in an egg wrapper with chipotle ranch for dipping.
Oysters Rock
Island Calamari
Caprese Martini
Cauliflower Wings
Chips & Salsa
Coco Shrimp
Crab Cake
Fish Dip
OYSTERS 12
OYSTERS 6
PEEL & EATS
Cooked in beer broth with old bay seasoning and served chilled with cocktail sauce.
Pretzel
Raw Bar Sampler
Shrimp Quesadilla
Spinach & Crab Dip
Tuna Stack
Volcano Shrimp
Tender crispy large shrimp tossed in our bang bang sauce with red pepper garnish.
Wings
10 fresh never frozen wings starched & fried then tossed in any of your favorite sauces. Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili.
Desserts
Main Greens
Blackened Mahi Salad
Arcadian greens, tomato, mango, avocado & balsamic vinaigrette.
Classic Cobb
Arcadian greens, diced egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, carrot and avocado slices.
Lobster Salad
LRG Caesar
Marias Salad
Arcadian greens, tomato, red onion, candied walnuts, craisins & goat cheese with raspberry vinaigrette.
Seafood Cobb
Coldwater lobster, chilled shrimp, greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots, hardboiled egg, red onion, louie dressing.
Handhelds
Americana Tacos
Seasoned beef, louie dressing, letuce, tomato & cheddar topped with a slice of bacon.
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Large shrimp, greens, tomato, bang bang sauce and avocado.
Blackened Grouper Tacos
Blackened grouper over chipotle ranch slaw with avocado & chipotle sour cream.
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast on brioche bun topped with house made brushetta, lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.
Crab Cake Sand
Grouper Sandwich
Hangover Burger
Maple & black pepper reduction sauce, bacon, lettuce & sunny side up egg.
Lobster Roll
Mahi Sandwich
Steak Burger
Famous Pat Lafrieda blend of shor trib and chuck steak served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle on a brioche bun. The best burger out there!
Tuna Poke Tacos
THE SURFERS SASHIMI! Marinated ahi tuna, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, red bells, sriracha mayo in our flour/corn tortillas served with one side item.
Poboy
Just Caught
Kid's
Other Favorites
Fish N Chips
Shock Top beer battered cod, seasoned fries, chipotle ranch slaw, pickled onions and tartar.
Shrimp & Gouda Grits
Twin Tails
Two coldwater lobster tails with drawn butter and 2 sides.
Filet Mignon
8oz hand cut filet over a cheese wafer with demi-glaze & 2 sides.
SURF & TURF
JAMBALAYA
Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in a robust broth over yellow rice.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken, penne pasta & creamy parmesan alfredo sauce.
Voodoo Pork Chops
Twin French cut pork chops stuffed with andouille sausage with 2 sides. This one will put a spell on you!
Crab Cake
Cajun Shrimp & Saus Pasta
Chicken Bruschetta Pasta
Coconut Shrimp Combo
Our fish n chips paired with hand breaded coconut shrimp.
Coco Dinner
Fried fish Combo
Chicken Bruschetta
Starter Salads & Soup
Dill Chicken Salad
Lobster Bisque
Romaine Wedge
Romaine heart bacon, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, balsamic glaze & bleu cheese dressing.
Seafood Chowder
Side Caesar
Simple Greens
Arcadian greens, tomato, carrot & cucumber with choice of dressing.
Soup De Jour
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Beautiful waterfront restaurant at the Riviera Dunes marina in Palmetto
102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto, FL 34221