Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

PIER 22 Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1200 1st Ave West

Bradenton, FL 34205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Call us!

Website

Location

1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton, FL 34205

Directions

Gallery
PIER 22 image
PIER 22 image
PIER 22 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Bradenton FL (Cortez Rd)
orange star4.2 • 536
4925 Cortez Road Bradenton, FL 34210
View restaurantnext
The Saucy Crawfish
orange star4.3 • 761
3142 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bradenton FL (Lockwood Ridge)
orange star4.2 • 1,758
4286 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Parrish FL
orange starNo Reviews
8913 US Hwy 301 N Parrish, FL 34222
View restaurantnext
Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar
orange star4.6 • 4,562
4628 119th St W Cortez, FL 34215
View restaurantnext
Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
760 Broadway St. North Longboat Key, FL 34228
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bradenton

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
orange star4.5 • 1,803
11517 Palmbrush Trail Bradenton, FL 34202
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bradenton FL (Lockwood Ridge)
orange star4.2 • 1,758
4286 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203
View restaurantnext
Motorworks Brewing - Bradenton
orange star4.1 • 1,690
1014 9th St W Bradenton, FL 34205
View restaurantnext
Casa Di Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,469
4658 E State Road 64 Bradenton, FL 34208
View restaurantnext
South Philly Cheesesteaks - 34th
orange star4.6 • 1,103
5942 34th St West Bradenton, FL 34210
View restaurantnext
Poppo's Taqueria Manatee - Manatee
orange star4.4 • 986
6777 Manatee Ave Bradenton, FL 34209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bradenton
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston