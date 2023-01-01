Joey Nova’s - 5655 Manitou Road
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
5655 Manitou Road, Tonka Bay MN 55331
