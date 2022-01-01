Go
John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

Rochester's Original Bar-B-Q Since 1972

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

929 W Frontage Rd • $$

Avg 3.5 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Pork Plate$10.49
Four ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
1/2 Rack Dinner Rib Plate$16.99
6 Ribs served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Regular Combo Plate$12.99
Select two from the following: three ounces of shredded pork, beef*, turkey,
ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, two ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for
choosing chicken or ribs. $2.00 upcharge for choosing brisket.
Regular Pork Plate$11.99
Six ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Garlic Bread (slice)$0.35
Dinner Pork Plate$15.99
1/2 pound of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Small Turkey Plate$10.49
Four ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Sandwich Plate$11.79
5 ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Regular Turkey Plate$11.99
Six ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Dinner Combo Plate$15.99
Select two from the following: 1/4 pound of shredded pork, beef*, turkey,
ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, three ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for
choosing chicken or ribs. $2.00 upcharge for choosing brisket.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

929 W Frontage Rd

Rochester MN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
