Johnny's Bar & Grille

23 College St

Popular Items

Apple Walnut Bacon Salad$10.00
mixed greens | apple | bacon | candied walnuts | gorgonzola cheese | raspberry vinaigrette
Truffle Burger$16.00
sweet port wine glaze | vermont cheddar | arugula | sautéed mushrooms | truffle aioli
Classic Burger$14.00
lettuce | tomato | onion
Honey Bbq Wrap$14.00
BBQ tenders | cheddar jack | bacon | lettuce | tomato | flour tortilla
Mixed Grain Bowl$11.00
carrot | avocado | cucumber | edamame | roasted sesame dressing
Cali Club$14.00
avocado | bacon | lettuce | tomato | cheddar cheese | roasted turkey | garlic aioli | sourdough
Small Cheese Pizza$9.00
Tenders$14.00
tossed in your choice of sauce:
honey BBQ | Mango Habanero |
Sweet Chili | Buffalo
Potstickers$10.00
pork filling | soy dipping sauce
Garlic Noodles$7.00
egg noodle | butter | soy sauce | garlic | scallions
23 College St

South Hadley MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
