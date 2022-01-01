Go
Jonathan's Ogunquit

It is our mission to provide our guests with innovative and deep-rooted cuisine while using sustainable foods whenever reasonably permitted. Our menu has items that have gone back thirty years; some of these items we will just never take off the menu!

92 Bourne Lane

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie$29.50
local grass-fed beef / chef potato / chef vegetable
Filet Mignon$49.00
wood-fire grill / Black Angus beef / mashed potato / julienne vegetables / choice of three homemade steak sauces: Worcestershire, garlic butter, or mushroom demi-glace
Rich Belgian Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Jonathan's award winning Callebaut Belgium Chocolate mousse with whipped cream
Kids Grilled Chicken & Mashed Potato$9.50
Caramelized Salmon$35.50
triple sec & orange juice / sugar & dill / lemon beurre blanc / balsamic essence / toasted almonds / mashed potato/
julienne vegetables
Chicken Marsala$28.50
dusted in flour / sautéed in marsala wine / mushrooms / onions / over pasta
Apple Crisp$10.00
Warm cinnamon spiced apples with a butter & brown sugar crust, served a la mode with vanilla ice cream
Chicken Piccata$28.50
breaded chicken cutlets / capers / lemon beurre blanc / mashed potato / julienne vegetables
Maine Seafood Pasta$45.00
clams / shrimp / lobster / white wine / garlic / butter / tomato / herbs linguini fini / Parmesan cheese
Jonathan's Garden Demi Salad$6.50
greens / cucumber / red onion / carrot / radish / tomato / house Italian vinaigrette
Location

92 Bourne Lane

Ogunquit ME

Sunday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
