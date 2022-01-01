Go
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Jose Jalapenos "A Taste Of Mexico The Whole Family Can Enjoy!"

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4103 W. Vawter School Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa
Quesadilla-Cheese$3.75
A flour tortilla grilled with cheese, and then folded over.
Mexican Rice$2.75
Traditional Mexican rice, cooked with seasonings.
Kids- D
Cheese Quesadilla and rice.
Quesadilla Fajita$13.99
A Choice of grilled steak, or chicken with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese in a tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole dip, rice, and beans.
Chimichangas$12.99
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese dip. served with guacamole, rice and beans.
Pollo Bandido$15.99
Fajitas$14.99
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Cheese Dip$5.50
6oz of white cheese dip.
Large Cheese Dip$8.50
15oz of white cheese dip.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Online Ordering

Location

4103 W. Vawter School Rd

Columbia MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

