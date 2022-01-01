Go
Toast

Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

211 South Bridge Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ICED ESPRESSO
DON'T KALE MY VIBE$8.00
Pineapple, kale, spinach, banana, carrot juice
BAGEL$4.00
Choice of bagel and choice of topping
ICED LATTE
A coffee beverage made with espresso, milk & flavoring of choice
LATTE
AVOCADO EGG BAGEL$8.00
Choice of bagel, topped with avocado spread, hard boiled egg, crushed red pepper, black pepper & salt
ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO
A coffee beverage consisting of milk "marked" with espresso. Lightly sweetened with vanilla and a caramel drizzle.
MOON DANCE$9.00
Pineapple, mango, banana, turbinado, blue spirulina, topped with almonds, chia seeds & fresh banana
THE BRIX$7.00
Strawberry, banana, turbinado
COLD BREW
House made 48-hour cold brew
See full menu

Location

211 South Bridge Street

Yorkville IL

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rowdys

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crusade Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Be kind to each other.

Southbank Original Barbeque

No reviews yet

Casual BBQ joint on the Fox River. Meats are smoked low & slow over oak and hickory... sauces are unique, home made. Beer garden & live music.

Southern Belle's

No reviews yet

Country Style Breakfast Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston