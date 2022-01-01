Go
Toast

Kelley's Cafe & Pub

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

105 West Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Strips$7.39
Bone-In Wings
1 App$4.89
Granny Burger$7.99
BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger$8.99
Boneless Wings
Milkshake$3.99
Custom Burger (Plain)$7.29
Chef Salad
Turkey Bacon Club$7.79
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 West Washington Street

Jamestown OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Orion Coffee And Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Orion Coffee And Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Etherium Coffee & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy specialty coffee and non-coffee drinks, fresh eats, and good vibes.

Kava Haus-Xenia

No reviews yet

A cafe specializing in artisan food and a full espresso bar. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston