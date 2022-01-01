Go
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Kingdom Table

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

397 Railroad St.

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$15.00
Vegan patty, arugula-pepita-apricot chutney, mixed greens, on a potato roll
Parmesan Truffle Fries$11.00
with herb & garlic aioli
Local Burger$13.00
Libbey’s Meat Market fresh ground beef, baby greens, tomato, red onion, and house made pickles on a potato roll
with your choice of toppings
Wings$10.00
6 wings in your choice of either our house made Nashville hot dry rub or our signature maple habanero sauce, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing and house pickled carrots
Downstreet Burger$21.00
Libbey’s Meat Market fresh ground beef, caramelized Vidalia onions, Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue, maple-habanero NEK bacon, on a potato roll (no substitutions please)
Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich$16.00
Southern style fried chicken thigh, guava-habanero BBQ sauce, house made dill pickles, organic greens, creamy coleslaw, potato roll
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

397 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury VT 05819

Directions

Kingdom Table

