Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Johnsbury restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Johnsbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Johnsbury

Saint Johnsbury's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Saint Johnsbury restaurants

Kingdom Table image

 

Kingdom Table

397 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Downstreet Burger$21.00
Libbey’s Meat Market fresh ground beef, caramelized Vidalia onions, Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue, maple-habanero NEK bacon, on a potato roll (no substitutions please)
Local Burger$13.00
Libbey’s Meat Market fresh ground beef, baby greens, tomato, red onion, and house made pickles on a potato roll
with your choice of toppings
Wings$10.00
6 wings in your choice of either our house made Nashville hot dry rub or our signature maple habanero sauce, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing and house pickled carrots
More about Kingdom Table
Kingdom Taproom image

 

Kingdom Taproom

397 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kingdom Taproom
Main pic

 

The DiSpencery

1746 Memorial Dr, Saint Johnsbury

No reviews yet
More about The DiSpencery
Map

More near Saint Johnsbury to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston