- Home
- /
- West Glover
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Parker Pie - 161 County Road
Parker Pie 161 County Road
No reviews yet
161 County Road
West Glover, VT 05875
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
Cheese 10' Small
Bangkok Disco 10' Small
Scott's Oil, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, BBQ chicken*, Cheddar, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese & finished with Curry Powder
BBQ Chicken 10' Small
BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken 10' Small
Buffalo Chicken*, Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & topped with Fresh Celery
Greek Style 10' Small
Baby Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Malibu Barbie 10' Small
Crushed Plum Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers 10' Small
Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
N.E.K. Garden Style 10' Small
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Margherita 10' Small
Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & topped with fresh basil
Pizza Stone 10' Small
Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella
The Dilla 10' Small
The Green Mountain Special 10' Small
Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Apple, Fresh Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & drizzled with Deep Mountain Maple Syrup
The Scott's Revenge 10' Small
The Works 10' Small
All of a Meat Lovers and all of a Veggie Classic
Veggie Classic 10' Small
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Special
The Tay 10' Small
Cheese 14' Medium
Half & Half 14' Medium
Bangkok Disco 14' Medium
Scott's Oil, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, BBQ chicken*, Cheddar, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese & finished with Curry Powder
BBQ Chicken 14' Medium
BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken 14' Medium
Buffalo Chicken*, Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & topped with Fresh Celery
Greek Style 14' Medium
Baby Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Malibu Barbie 14' Medium
Crushed Plum Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers 14' Medium
Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
N.E.K. Garden Style 14' Medium
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Margherita 14' Medium
Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & topped with fresh basil
Pizza Stone 14' Medium
Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella
The Dilla 14' Medium
The Green Mountain Special 14' Medium
Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Apple, Fresh Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & drizzled with Deep Mountain Maple Syrup
The Scott's Revenge 14' Medium
The Works 14' Medium
All of a Meat Lovers and all of a Veggie Classic
Veggie Classic 14' Medium
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Special
The Tay 14' Medium
Cheese 18' Large
Half & Half 18' Large
Bangkok Disco 18' Large
Scott's Oil, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, BBQ chicken*, Cheddar, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese & finished with Curry Powder
BBQ Chicken 18' Large
BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken 18' Large
Buffalo Chicken*, Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & topped with Fresh Celery
Greek Style 18' Large
Baby Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Malibu Barbie 18' Large
Crushed Plum Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers 18' Large
Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
N.E.K. Garden Style 18' Large
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Margherita 18' Large
Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & topped with fresh basil
Pizza Stone 18' Large
Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella
The Dilla 18' Large
The Green Mountain Special 18' Large
Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Apple, Fresh Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & drizzled with Deep Mountain Maple Syrup
The Scott's Revenge 18' Large
The Works 18' Large
All of a Meat Lovers and all of a Veggie Classic
Veggie Classic 18' Large
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Special
The Tay 18' Large
Cheese Gluten Free
Bangkok Disco Gluten Free
Scott's Oil, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, BBQ chicken*, Cheddar, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese & finished with Curry Powder
BBQ Chicken Gluten Free
BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Gluten Free
Buffalo Chicken*, Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & topped with Fresh Celery
Greek Style Gluten Free
Baby Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Malibu Barbie Gluten Free
Crushed Plum Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers Gluten Free
Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
N.E.K. Garden Style Gluten Free
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Margherita Gluten Free
Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & topped with fresh basil
Pizza Stone Gluten Free
Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella
The Dilla Gluten Free
The Green Mountain Special Gluten Free
Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Apple, Fresh Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & drizzled with Deep Mountain Maple Syrup
The Scott's Revenge Gluten Free
The Works Gluten Free
All of a Meat Lovers and all of a Veggie Classic
Veggie Classic Gluten Free
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Special
The Tay Gluten Free
Calzone
Cheese Slice
Starters & Appetizers
Breadsticks with Cheese
with Oregano, topped with Mozzarella and Asiago
Plain Breadsticks
Fresh Pizza Dough brushed with Olive Oil & topped with Oregano.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Buffalo chicken* topped with Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Salsa, and a side of Sour Cream
Carrot & Celery Sticks
(With a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese)
Chips & Salsa
House-Cut French Fries
N.E.K. Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Jalapenos, Salsa, Melted Cheddar, and Fresh Cilantro with a side of Sour Cream
Wings
Your choice of Maple BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Sweet & Spicy Thai, Scott's Revenge, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo With your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch on the side (Extra dressing .50 each)
Soup Bowl
Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots, Croutons, and your choice of Dressing
Greek Salad
Garden Salad topped with Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, served with Oil & Vinegar Dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens, Asiago, and Croutons, with house made Caesar Dressing
Chef's Salad
Garden Salad with Ham, Smoked Turkey, and Mozzarella, with your choice of Dressing
Baby Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Bacon, and crumbled Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, served with Oil & Vinegar Dressing
Dave's Special Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens, Apple, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, and Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, with house made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sides & Extras
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side House Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Chips
Side Frank's Red Hot Buffalo
Side Fry Vinegar
Side Garlic White
Side Ketchup
Side Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Maple BBQ
Side Marinara
Side Mayo
Side Oil & Vinegar
Side Ranch
Side Revenge Mayo
Side Salsa
Side Scott's Revenge
Side Sour Cream
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Sweet & Spicy Thai
Specials
Burger
Taco
Chimichanga
Enchilada
Chili Rellenos
Lobster Bisque
Localvore Green Mt. Special
Localvore Greek
Localvore Cheese
Localvore Chicken Caesar
Localvore Dave's Special
Localvore Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Unshucked Oyster (per each)
Unshucked Oysters (bag of 25)
Meatball Sub
Poutine
Side of Taco Hot Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Free Kids Meal
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
161 County Road, West Glover, VT 05875
Photos coming soon!