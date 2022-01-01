A map showing the location of Parker Pie 161 County RoadView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Parker Pie 161 County Road

review star

No reviews yet

161 County Road

West Glover, VT 05875

Pizza

Cheese 10' Small

$10.00

Bangkok Disco 10' Small

$18.00

Scott's Oil, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, BBQ chicken*, Cheddar, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese & finished with Curry Powder

BBQ Chicken 10' Small

$15.00

BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken 10' Small

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken*, Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & topped with Fresh Celery

Greek Style 10' Small

$14.00

Baby Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Malibu Barbie 10' Small

$17.00

Crushed Plum Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

Meat Lovers 10' Small

$14.00

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

N.E.K. Garden Style 10' Small

$16.00

Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pizza Margherita 10' Small

$12.00

Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & topped with fresh basil

Pizza Stone 10' Small

$16.00

Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella

The Dilla 10' Small

$18.00

The Green Mountain Special 10' Small

$16.00

Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Apple, Fresh Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & drizzled with Deep Mountain Maple Syrup

The Scott's Revenge 10' Small

$16.00

The Works 10' Small

$16.00

All of a Meat Lovers and all of a Veggie Classic

Veggie Classic 10' Small

$13.50

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pizza Special

$16.00

The Tay 10' Small

$15.00

Cheese 14' Medium

$13.50

Half & Half 14' Medium

Bangkok Disco 14' Medium

$22.00

Scott's Oil, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, BBQ chicken*, Cheddar, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese & finished with Curry Powder

BBQ Chicken 14' Medium

$18.00

BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken 14' Medium

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken*, Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & topped with Fresh Celery

Greek Style 14' Medium

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Malibu Barbie 14' Medium

$21.00

Crushed Plum Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

Meat Lovers 14' Medium

$18.00

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

N.E.K. Garden Style 14' Medium

$20.00

Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pizza Margherita 14' Medium

$16.00

Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & topped with fresh basil

Pizza Stone 14' Medium

$20.00

Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella

The Dilla 14' Medium

$21.00

The Green Mountain Special 14' Medium

$20.00

Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Apple, Fresh Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & drizzled with Deep Mountain Maple Syrup

The Scott's Revenge 14' Medium

$20.00

The Works 14' Medium

$20.00

All of a Meat Lovers and all of a Veggie Classic

Veggie Classic 14' Medium

$16.75

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pizza Special

$20.00

The Tay 14' Medium

$20.00

Cheese 18' Large

$16.50

Half & Half 18' Large

Bangkok Disco 18' Large

$26.00

Scott's Oil, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, BBQ chicken*, Cheddar, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese & finished with Curry Powder

BBQ Chicken 18' Large

$23.00

BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken 18' Large

$23.00

Buffalo Chicken*, Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & topped with Fresh Celery

Greek Style 18' Large

$23.00

Baby Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Malibu Barbie 18' Large

$25.00

Crushed Plum Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

Meat Lovers 18' Large

$23.00

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

N.E.K. Garden Style 18' Large

$25.00

Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pizza Margherita 18' Large

$21.00

Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & topped with fresh basil

Pizza Stone 18' Large

$25.00

Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella

The Dilla 18' Large

$25.00

The Green Mountain Special 18' Large

$25.00

Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Apple, Fresh Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & drizzled with Deep Mountain Maple Syrup

The Scott's Revenge 18' Large

$25.00

The Works 18' Large

$25.00

All of a Meat Lovers and all of a Veggie Classic

Veggie Classic 18' Large

$22.00

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pizza Special

$25.00

The Tay 18' Large

$25.00

Cheese Gluten Free

$13.50

Bangkok Disco Gluten Free

$20.00

Scott's Oil, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, BBQ chicken*, Cheddar, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese & finished with Curry Powder

BBQ Chicken Gluten Free

$18.00

BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Gluten Free

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken*, Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & topped with Fresh Celery

Greek Style Gluten Free

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Malibu Barbie Gluten Free

$19.00

Crushed Plum Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken*, Red Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

Meat Lovers Gluten Free

$18.00

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

N.E.K. Garden Style Gluten Free

$20.00

Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pizza Margherita Gluten Free

$16.00

Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella & topped with fresh basil

Pizza Stone Gluten Free

$19.00

Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella

The Dilla Gluten Free

$19.00

The Green Mountain Special Gluten Free

$19.00

Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Apple, Fresh Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & drizzled with Deep Mountain Maple Syrup

The Scott's Revenge Gluten Free

$19.00

The Works Gluten Free

$20.00

All of a Meat Lovers and all of a Veggie Classic

Veggie Classic Gluten Free

$17.00

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pizza Special

$20.00

The Tay Gluten Free

$19.00

Calzone

$9.25

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Starters & Appetizers

Breadsticks with Cheese

$8.00+

with Oregano, topped with Mozzarella and Asiago

Plain Breadsticks

$6.50+

Fresh Pizza Dough brushed with Olive Oil & topped with Oregano.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$14.50

Buffalo chicken* topped with Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Salsa, and a side of Sour Cream

Carrot & Celery Sticks

$4.25

(With a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese)

Chips & Salsa

$4.25

House-Cut French Fries

$6.00

N.E.K. Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla Chips, Jalapenos, Salsa, Melted Cheddar, and Fresh Cilantro with a side of Sour Cream

Wings

$18.25+

Your choice of Maple BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Sweet & Spicy Thai, Scott's Revenge, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo With your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch on the side (Extra dressing .50 each)

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.50+

Fresh Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots, Croutons, and your choice of Dressing

Greek Salad

$9.00+

Garden Salad topped with Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, served with Oil & Vinegar Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Fresh Mixed Greens, Asiago, and Croutons, with house made Caesar Dressing

Chef's Salad

$10.00+

Garden Salad with Ham, Smoked Turkey, and Mozzarella, with your choice of Dressing

Baby Spinach Salad

$9.00+

Baby Spinach, Bacon, and crumbled Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, served with Oil & Vinegar Dressing

Dave's Special Salad

$10.00+

Fresh Mixed Greens, Apple, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, and Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, with house made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sides & Extras

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side House Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Frank's Red Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Side Fry Vinegar

$0.50

Side Garlic White

$1.75

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Maple BBQ

$1.25

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Revenge Mayo

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Scott's Revenge

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Spicy BBQ

$1.25

Side Sweet & Spicy Thai

$1.25

Specials

Burger

$11.00

Taco

$4.00

Chimichanga

$12.00

Enchilada

$12.00

Chili Rellenos

$12.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Localvore Green Mt. Special

Localvore Greek

Localvore Cheese

Localvore Chicken Caesar

Localvore Dave's Special

Localvore Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Unshucked Oyster (per each)

$1.75

Unshucked Oysters (bag of 25)

$40.00

Meatball Sub

$12.50

Poutine

$9.00

Side of Taco Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

161 County Road, West Glover, VT 05875

Directions

Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
