Go
Toast

KitchenCray - Lanham

We're open and looking forward to serving you. Please place all orders online.

4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Catfish & Grits$31.00
Deep fried catfish topped with Cajun crawfish over creamy cheddar grits with old bay, aioli and a garlic cream sauce
8 Pc Wings$16.00
Pick your flavor
Loaded Salmon$49.00
Blackened salmon and fried lobster tail topped with sauteed shrimp and crawfish over spinach with your choice of redskin mashed potatoes or grits all with a Cajun cream drizzle
Shrimp & Grits$23.00
6 jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with Cajun turkey sausage and roasted garlic cream sauce
Cheese Grits$5.00
Side of grits
Chicken & French Toast$19.00
Blackened Salmon$24.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
Half Order French Toast$7.00
Two pieces of THE BEST FRENCH TOAST EVER!
Full Order French Toast$14.00
Four pieces of THE BEST FRENCH TOAST EVER!
Side of Eggs$5.00
See full menu

Location

4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110

Lanham MD

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden

No reviews yet

Seafood & Soul, with our unique spin! Bringing flavor to the Community through Food, Family & Fellowship.

Supreme Barbeque & AunTeaBoba

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ardmore Carryout

No reviews yet

Home Cooked Comfort Food since 1963!!

Pancake House - New Carrollton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston