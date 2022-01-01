Go
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Karaage Don$12.00
唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing
fish cakes$1.50
Gyoza Sauce Side
soft boiled egg$1.50
Kids Shoyu$5.50
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
pork chashu$3.00
Kids Chicken Don$5.50
Potato Croquette$5.00
コロッケ Deep-friend vegetable croquette drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
Location

Tacoma WA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
