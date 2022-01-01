Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A
Popular Items
Location
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A
Tacoma WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts
The Plaid Pig
Come in and enjoy!
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Dancing Goats® Coffee
Come in and enjoy!