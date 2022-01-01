Steakhouses
Sushi & Japanese
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
2210 W. Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon FL 33511
Nearby restaurants
Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.
Blind Tiger Cafe - Brandon Mall
Come in and enjoy!
#26 WH Brandon
Come in and enjoy!
Cherry's
Come in and enjoy!