Krak Boba

At Krak Boba, we believe in finding the strength that’s already within you. We believe in authentically expressing yourself and challenging the norm. We do that by making powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day, make you feel full of life. Because after all, you were born to rule!

5444 Beach Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

King Brulee$5.95
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
Sunset Passion$5.95
A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy
Dragon Slayer$5.95
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits
Tropical Paradise$5.95
A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment
Krak Signature Milk Tea$4.85
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
Mango Tango$5.95
A velvety experience of mango and non-dairy milk
Taro Twist$5.95
Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!
Krak Coffee$4.75
Served with sea salt cream & cocoa powder
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.85
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
Seaside Green Thai Tea$4.85
A refreshing concoction reminiscent of being by the sea
Location

5444 Beach Blvd

Buena Park CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
