KRISP Fresh Living

KRISP Fresh Living is about bringing a fresh lifestyle to Orange County with premium coffee, tea, pastries, and a variety of fresh made-to-order foods — superfood bowls, smoothies, and avocado toasts — and convenient grab-and-go options, like our croissant sandwiches and salads.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Hummus Toast$8.00
Multi-grain toast, hummus, tomatoes, seedless cucumbers, cilantro, parsley, smoked paprika, and extra virgin olive oil.
Strawberry Green Tea$4.75
Sweet strawberries balanced with floral jasmine green tea.
Latte$4.50
**COMES WITH 2 ESPRESSO SHOTS**
Espresso with steamed milk. Top layer of micro-foam creates a uniform, smooth, and velvety finish. Additional flavors available.
Ingredients: Espresso, Choice of Milk.
Berry Orchard ★$8.75
Blend: Organic açai, banana, strawberry, banana, organic cold-pressed apple juice.
Topping: Organic granola, strawberry, blueberry, banana.
Strawberry Matcha$5.75
Our Strawberry Matcha combines the deep earthy flavor of our Uji Matcha and our made-in-house fresh Strawberry Puree. Combined you get both flavors of pure, authentic matcha as well as the sweetness of ripe strawberries.
SWEETNESS CAN NOT BE ADJUSTED
Flavor Profile: Fruity (Strawberry), Matcha
Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk
Ingredients: Uji Matcha, Strawberry Puree (Strawberry, Simple Syrup), and Choice of Milk.
Pistachio Rose ★$6.00
**COMES WITH 2 ESPRESSO SHOTS**
A balance between both nutty and floral flavors. This is a creamy latte that has a subtle hint and sweetness from our house-made rose water syrup.
SWEETNESS CAN NOT BE ADJUSTED.
Flavor Profile: Floral, Nutty.
Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk, Almond Milk
Ingredients: Pistachio Paste, Rose Water Syrup, Espresso, and Milk.
Signature Matcha$5.50
Our Signature Matcha is the perfect latte for those who enjoy a pure, strong matcha taste. Our classic matcha sourced from Uji, Japan and is lightly sweetened with raw cane sugar.
SWEETNESS CAN NOT BE ADJUSTED
Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk, Whole Milk
Ingredients: Matcha Powder, Raw Cane Sugar, and Choice of Milk.
Cacao Bliss$8.75
Blend: Organic Acai, banana, organic dates, organic cacao powder, almond butter, chocolate hemp milk.
Toppings: Organic granola, banana, raspberries, organic nibs, organic sliced almonds.
Blueberry Matcha ★$5.25
A customer favorite dessert matcha latte. Blueberry matcha is a twist on our signature matcha, being especially indulgent with the sweetness of blueberry paired with matcha.
SWEETNESS CAN NOT BE ADJUSTED
Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk
Ingredients: Blueberry Matcha Powder, Lavender Syrup, Yuzu Syrup, and Choice of Milk.
Super Greens ★$8.75
Blend: Banana, pineapple, mango, kale, spinach, organic hemp seeds, pineapple juice, organic almond milk.
Topping: Organic granola, blueberry, raspberry, organic goji berries, organic mulberries, organic coconut shavings.
Location

2272 Michelson Dr #100

Irvine CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 am
