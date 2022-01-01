KRISP Fresh Living

Our Strawberry Matcha combines the deep earthy flavor of our Uji Matcha and our made-in-house fresh Strawberry Puree. Combined you get both flavors of pure, authentic matcha as well as the sweetness of ripe strawberries.

SWEETNESS CAN NOT BE ADJUSTED

Flavor Profile: Fruity (Strawberry), Matcha

Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk

Ingredients: Uji Matcha, Strawberry Puree (Strawberry, Simple Syrup), and Choice of Milk.

