KRISP Fresh Living
KRISP Fresh Living is about bringing a fresh lifestyle to Orange County with premium coffee, tea, pastries, and a variety of fresh made-to-order foods — superfood bowls, smoothies, and avocado toasts — and convenient grab-and-go options, like our croissant sandwiches and salads.
2272 Michelson Dr #100
Popular Items
Location
2272 Michelson Dr #100
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Porch & Swing
Come in and enjoy!
Paradise Dynasty
Come in and enjoy!
Presotea
Come in and enjoy!
Smorburgers- Irvine
Come in and enjoy!