La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant
La Cabaña is an authentic family owned and operated Mexican restaurant that originally opened its doors in Manteno, IL in 2006. We pride ourselves in serving guests quality Mexican food that is both authentic and delicious.
Location
4038 West 147 street
Midlothian IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
