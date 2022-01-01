La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant

Go
La Cabaña is an authentic family owned and operated Mexican restaurant that originally opened its doors in Manteno, IL in 2006. We pride ourselves in serving guests quality Mexican food that is both authentic and delicious.

Popular Items

Birria Torta$10.50
Birria, cheese, onion and cilantro on a bread. Served with consomé & Fries.
Quesabirria Taco Dinner$13.50
Three red tortillas topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth), rice and beans.
Elote$3.00
Mexico street corn. 12oz cup
Burrito Supreme$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, ranchero sauce and your choice of meat.
Steak Taco$3.50
(corn, flour or crispy corn) tortilla filled with skirt steak, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion.
Single Taco$2.50
(corn, flour or crispy corn) tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion.
Taco Dinner$10.00
Three (corn, flour or crispy corn) tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion. Served with rice and refried beans.
Single Quesabirria Taco$3.50
A red tortilla topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth).
Taco Sombrero$3.50
Corn tortilla covered with a savory sauce filled with skirt steak, bacon, cilantro, and Mexican sausage marinated in a special sauce.
Quesataco$3.50
A red tortilla topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with your choice of skirt steak or grilled chicken, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth).
Location

4038 West 147 street

Midlothian IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
