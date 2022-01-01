Midlothian restaurants you'll love
La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant
4038 West 147 street, Midlothian
|Quesabirria Taco Dinner
|$13.50
Three red tortillas topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth), rice and beans.
|Single Quesabirria Taco
|$3.50
A red tortilla topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth).
|Birria Torta
|$10.50
Birria, cheese, onion and cilantro on a bread. Served with consomé & Fries.
Simply Slices
14208 S Cicero Ave, Crestwood
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$23.00
|Side Sauce
|$0.50
|20" Cheese Pizza
|$28.00
Zacatacos VI
8460 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview