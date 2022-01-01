Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Midlothian restaurants you'll love

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian's top cuisines

Pizza
Mexican & Tex-mex
Must-try Midlothian restaurants

Banner pic

 

La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant

4038 West 147 street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco Dinner$13.50
Three red tortillas topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth), rice and beans.
Single Quesabirria Taco$3.50
A red tortilla topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth).
Birria Torta$10.50
Birria, cheese, onion and cilantro on a bread. Served with consomé & Fries.
More about La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant
Simply Slices image

 

Simply Slices

14208 S Cicero Ave, Crestwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Cheese Pizza$23.00
Side Sauce$0.50
20" Cheese Pizza$28.00
More about Simply Slices
Zacatacos VI image

TACOS

Zacatacos VI

8460 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview

Avg 3.6 (1133 reviews)
More about Zacatacos VI
