La Plancha Loca Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
548 Sheridan Road
Location
548 Sheridan Road
Highwood IL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Soup Fairy
Come in and enjoy!
Inka Peru
Come on in and enjoy!
28 Mile Distilling Co.
A craft distillery focused on producing an accessible, award-winning line of world class spirits. Come to the distillery tasting room located 28 Miles north of Chicago in Highwood, IL for some incredible cocktails and always free, live entertainment.
El Buren Caribbean Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!