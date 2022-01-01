Go
Toast

La Plancha Loca Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

548 Sheridan Road

No reviews yet

Location

548 Sheridan Road

Highwood IL

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soup Fairy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inka Peru

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

28 Mile Distilling Co.

No reviews yet

A craft distillery focused on producing an accessible, award-winning line of world class spirits. Come to the distillery tasting room located 28 Miles north of Chicago in Highwood, IL for some incredible cocktails and always free, live entertainment.

El Buren Caribbean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston