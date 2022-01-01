La Tolteca Stroudsburg - 400 Commerce Blvd
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
400 Commerce Blvd, Stroudsburg PA 18360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Teddy's University - 114 Kintner Alley
No Reviews
114 Kintner Alley Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stroudsburg
Mountain View Vineyard Winery Brewery & Distillery - 2332 Walter Rd Stroudsburg, PA 18360
4.3 • 392
2332 Walters Rd Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurant