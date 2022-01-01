Go
Toast

Lago

Come in and enjoy!

1 Rte 25 • $$$

Avg 4 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

Skillet Mussels$13.00
PEI mussels steamed with garlic, spinach, teardrop tomatoes, horseradish and spicy Italian sausage. Served with grilled ciabatta wedges.
Short Ribs$30.00
Balsamic and tomato-braised short ribs with herbed Parmesan mashed potatoes.
Arugula$9.00
Arugula, field greens, balsamic vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans.
Calamari$13.00
Crispy calamari, artichoke hearts, cherry peppers, olives and lemon basil aioli.
Tuna Tartare$16.00
Ahi tuna, avocado mousse, chili oil, sesame-balsamic reduction, pasta crisps andspicy aioli.
Scallops$32.00
Pan-seared with butternut caponata, maple sweet potato purée and apple fennel slaw
Chef's daily cheesecake$7.00
Chef's daily creation. Please inform us of any allergies!
Caesar$9.00
Romaine, traditional dressing, focaccia croutons, Parmesan and anchovies.
Meatballs$11.00
House-made beef and sausage meatballs, marinara and ricotta mousse.
Antipasto$16.00
Chef’s selection of artisanal charcuterie, Old World cheeses, crostini and select accompaniments.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Rte 25

Meredith NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Town Docks

No reviews yet

Town Docks is the place to be in Meredith, NH during the summer! Try our lobster dinners, tasty salads, fried seafood plates, burgers, and more!

Camp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waterfall Cafe

No reviews yet

Enjoy breakfast or lunch in the cozy Waterfall Café. Porch seating overlooks our 40-foot waterfall with scenic views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Join us for fresh baked goods, homemade soups and chowders, and a variety of salads and hearty sandwiches. Located on the third level of the historic mill building at Mill Falls Marketplace.

Lakehouse at Church Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston