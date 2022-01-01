Lake Houston Brewery
Craft Brewery and Restaurant in Huffman, TX with Live Music and incredible lakeside views!
10614 Farm to Market 1960
Location
10614 Farm to Market 1960
Huffman TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
