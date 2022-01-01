Go
Lake Houston Brewery

Craft Brewery and Restaurant in Huffman, TX with Live Music and incredible lakeside views!

10614 Farm to Market 1960

Popular Items

Sidewinder Fries$5.00
Famous Sidewinder beer battered fries!
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Served with Fries or Grapes
Spicy Southern Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried Chicken + LTPO + Buffalo sauce
Catfish Nuggets$11.50
Bite-sized famous fried Catfish
LHB Grilled Wrap$12.00
Chicken or Mahi ($2), Fresh Romaine, Pico, Mozzarela, cilantro ranch, in a seared tortilla
Fried Catfish$16.75
Famous Fried Catfish
Tri-Blend Burger$13.75
Brisket, Short-Rib, & Ground Chuck, Provalone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, & Mustard
Fried Combo$19.50
Choose 2 of Shrimp, Catfish, or Oysters
Fried Pickles$8.50
Lightly Battered pickle chips
Fried Shrimp$7.50
Served with Fries or Grapes
Location

Huffman TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
