Go
Toast
  • /
  • Palatine
  • /
  • Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grill

Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

60 N. Bothwell St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

60 N. Bothwell St.

Palatine IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nellie's Concert Hub

No reviews yet

Check out our new menus featuring Duke's Palatine pop-up.

TJ O'Brien's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--

No reviews yet

We offer DINE-IN, CARRY-OUT and DELIVERY services. Prep times may be longer during peak hours.
Our aim is to provide you with fresh, quality products and good memories. So please come in and enjoy a great time or enjoy our food in your home. .

Gianni's Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a family owned and operated, Full service Italian Restaurant. For almost two decades we have been serving some of the freshest seafood, pasta and other Italian entrees in the Chicagoland area. located in Kildeer & Palatine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston