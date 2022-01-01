Go
Daisy's Malt Shoppe

Streamlined remote ordering, contactless payment, and you choose counter pickup, curbside pickup or delivery. E-Gift Cards are also available to add to your cart and send to family or friend alike. Delivered to recipient through email or mobile phone. Daisys’s E-Gift Cards can also be redeemed on this ordering site at checkout.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

807 N Quentin Rd. • $

Avg 4.7 (652 reviews)

Popular Items

Ultimate Oreo$6.50
Loads of Oreo pieces mixed into an Oreo based ice cream.
Scoop and a Half 7oz$3.75
Medium 9oz$4.50
Malt/Shake (18oz)$6.75
Exhausted Parent$6.50
Bourbon spiked espresso ice cream with dark chocolate chips.
Zanzibar Fudge.$6.50
Award winning triple cocoa powder, rich chocolate fudge ice cream.
Cookie Dough$6.50
Unique cookie flavored base ice cream with the classic cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips added.
Mint Avalanche$6.50
Chocolate Shoppe’s mint ice cream base, with Andes candies, grasshopper cookies and fudge swirl.
Small 5oz.$2.90
Fudge Brownie Sundae$5.50
One of the most popular items, a house made brownie topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and chocolate chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

Location

807 N Quentin Rd.

Palatine IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
