Arctic Spoon

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Freeze
Create Your Own
Banana Strawberry Smoothie

Create Your Own Rolled Ice Cream

Create Your Own

$5.99

Arctic Favorites (Rolled Ice Cream)

Banana Foster

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, mixed with bananas, topped with bananas, whipped cream, cinnamon sugar topping and caramel drizzle

Bonfire S'Mores

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, mixed with graham crackers, Hersey’s chocolate, topped with graham cracker crumbs, toasted marshmallow, chocolate marshmallows, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$5.99

Chocolate house cream, strawberries mix, chocolate chips topping & chocolate drizzle

Cookie Monster

$5.99

Vanilla house blue cream, chocolate chip cookie & chocolate syrup mix, cookie crumbs topping, chocolate drizzle. * Note: this flavor contains food coloring.

Cookies and Cream

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, Oreo cookie mix, Oreo crumbs & chocolate Pocky stick topping, chocolate drizzle

Key Lime

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, graham cracker and lime mix-ins, graham cracker crumbs, toasted marshmallow and whipped cream drizzle.

Mango Madness

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, mango mix, mango and mini mochi toppings, mango drizzle

Matcha Strawberry

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, strawberry, matcha mix, topped with strawberry & strawberry Pocky stick, and whipped cream drizzle.

Mint and Cream

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, mint Oreo cookie mix, mint Oreo crumbs, Andes mint, chocolate chips topping, chocolate drizzle.

Strawberry Dream

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, strawberry mix, topped with strawberry & Pocky stick, strawberry drizzle.

The Elvis

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, mixed with bananas & peanut butter, topped with bananas, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream.

Arctic Specials (Rolled Ice Cream)

Brown Sugar Boba

$6.49Out of stock

Vanilla house cream, brown sugar mix, boba topping and whipped cream.

Chamango Rolled Ice Cream

$6.49

Vanilla house cream, mango & lime mix, mango, chamoy & tajin topping.

Mango Lychee

$6.49

Vanilla house cream, mango lychee, mango drizzle & whipped cream.

Taro Taro

$6.49

Vanilla house cream, taro mix, mini mochi & panda cookie topping, whipped cream.

Thai Tea

$6.49

Vanilla house cream, Thai tea mix, condensed milk drizzle.

Viet Coffee

$6.49

Vanilla house cream, mixed with Vietnamese coffee, condensed milk, topped with Panda cookie, whipped cream and condensed milk drizzle.

Coffee Lover

$6.49

Vanilla house cream, coffee & Health bar mix, Heath crumbs & caramel drizzle

Mango Red Bean

$6.49

Vanilla house cream, mango and red bean mix, mango and red bean topping, whipped cream and mango drizzle

Nutella Strawberry Nana

$6.49

Vanilla house cream, strawberry & Nutella mix, strawberry, banana & chocolate Pocky stick topping, Nutella drizzle

Limited Time Favorites (Rolled Ice Cream)

Caramel Dream

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, Fudge stripe cookie, coconut flakes, caramel, hot fudge drizzle & whipped cream

Aloha

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, strawberry, pineapple, coconut strips, topped with graham cracker crumbs, strawberry drizzle & whipped cream

Cookies and (S)cream

$5.99

Chocolate house cream, Oreo cookie mix, Oreo crumbs & gummie worms, chocolate drizzle

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.99

Vanilla house cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, caramel drizzle, cinnamon sugar & whipped cream

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Fresh Brewed Teas

Assam Fresh Tea

$2.99

Black Earl Grey Fresh Tea

$2.99

Oolong Fresh Brewed Tea - HOT ONLY

$2.99

Jasmine Green Fresh Tea

$2.99

Fresh Real Fruit Freeze

Lychee Freeze

$6.49

Mango Freeze

$6.49

Pineapple Freeze

$6.49

Strawberry Freeze

$6.49

Chamango

$6.99

Fresh Real Fruit Latte

Mango Latte

$5.49

Mango Matcha Latte

$5.99

Matcha Latte

$5.49

Strawberry Latte

$5.49Out of stock

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.99Out of stock

Ube Latte

$5.49

Red Bean Latte

$5.99

House Smoothies

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.99

Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Taro Smoothie

$6.99

Ube Smoothie

$6.99

Banana Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Avocado Smoothie

$6.99

House Specials

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.49

Hong Kong Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.49

Vietnamese Coffee (Iced)

$5.49

Brown Sugar Latte w/Cheese Cream (NEW!)

$5.49

Oreo Milkshake w/Cheese Cream (NEW!)

$6.99

Jasmine Green Fruit Teas

Dragon Fruit Tea

$4.49

Lychee Fresh Fruit Tea

$4.99

Mango Fresh Fruit Tea

$4.99

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.49

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.49

Raspberry Fruit Tea

$4.49

Strawberry Fresh Fruit Tea

$4.99

Grapefruit Tea

$4.49

Watermelon Fruit Tea

$4.49

Milk Teas

Classic Black (Assam) Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.49

House (Earl Grey) Black Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.49

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.49

Mango Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.99

Strawberry Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.99Out of stock

Taro Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.99

Thai Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.99

Red Bean Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.99

Fruit Teamonades

Dragon Fruit Teamonade

$4.49

Lychee Fresh Fruit Teamonade

$4.99

Mango Fresh Fruit Teamonade

$4.99

Passion Fruit Teamonade

$4.49

Peach Teamonade

$4.49

Raspberry Teamonade

$4.49

Strawberry Fresh Fruit Teamonade

$4.99

Grapefruit Teamonade

$4.49

Watermelon Teamonade

$4.49

Bubble Waffle (NEW!)

Delicious unique egg waffle topped with a sprinkling of powder sugar.

Original

$4.99

Delicious unique egg waffle topped with a sprinkling of powder sugar.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our fresh made to order rolled ice cream, bubble tea and fruit freezes.

Location

371 W Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60090

Directions

