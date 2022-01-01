Gianni's Cafe

Go
We are a family owned and operated, Full service Italian Restaurant. For almost two decades we have been serving some of the freshest seafood, pasta and other Italian entrees in the Chicagoland area. located in Kildeer & Palatine

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

18 W Station St • $$

Avg 4.7 (665 reviews)

Chicken Giardiniera$26.00
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

18 W Station St

Palatine IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
