Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie

Come in and enjoy a traditional Philadelphia style hoagie or steak!

312 Bulkhead Way

Popular Items

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS MEAL$6.00
FRENCH FRIES$3.50
golden, crispy and delicious
OLD BAY FRIES$4.40
Our golden crispy fries seasoned with Old Bay seasoning.
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.00
Mozzarella sticks served with homemade pizza sauce
CHEESE FRIES$4.50
golden Crispy Fries topped with warm cheese whiz
1/2 CHEESE STEAK$10.75
Steak and Cheese (Provolone Std) Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce.
Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms
1/2 CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$10.75
Chicken Steak and Cheese (Provolone Std) Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce.
Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms
10 WINGS$14.00
10 Jumbo wings served with Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery upon request. Pick your buffalo sauce
1/3 CHEESE STEAK$8.25
Small Chips$1.10
312 Bulkhead Way

Lake Wylie SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
