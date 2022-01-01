Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie
Come in and enjoy a traditional Philadelphia style hoagie or steak!
312 Bulkhead Way
Popular Items
Location
312 Bulkhead Way
Lake Wylie SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dreamery Creamery
Come in and enjoy!
Bagel Boat
Come in and enjoy!
Just Fresh
Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.
American Burger
We're offering curbside pickup now.
When you arrive at the restaurant Call us @ 704-494-7356 and we will bring your order out to you!