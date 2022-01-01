Leo's Coney Island Sterling Heights
Providing quality food and service since 1972.
33577 Van Dyke
Location
33577 Van Dyke
Sterling Heights MI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pita Post
Come in and enjoy
Wing Snob
Yeah, we sell wings. Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order it "50/50" and we'll split them up for you! Not in the mood for wings? How about some chicken tenders? Going the veggie route? Try our cauli-wings! Pair up your wing choice with one of five flavored fries options. Add a side of veggies, coleslaw or sweet cornbread, choose a dipping sauce and then end it all with a slice of gourmet cheesecake as your reward for the day.
Wing Snob
-We Just Have Better Wings-
Detroit Wing Company
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.