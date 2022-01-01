Go
Little Grandma's Kitchen

Fuel The Day.
Breakfast Done Right.

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

12551 116th Avenue Northeast • $$

Avg 4.7 (1546 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwiches$11.49
All sandwiches made with two large scrambled eggs and your choice of cheese.
Egg Scrambles$11.49
All scrambles made with three large eggs with a heaping side of tater tots.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
The All-Mighty ~$16.99
Steak, Thick Sliced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hickory Smoked Ham, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese
The Border Wall ~$12.99
Spicy Pork Chorizo, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Jalapeños and Cheddar Cheese.
Breakfast Burritos$11.49
All burritos made with three large eggs, you choice of meat, veggies, and cheese with tater tots.

The Little Piggy ~$11.99
Pork Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Tater Tots. Side of Salsa.

The Smoke House ~$11.99
Hickory Smoked Ham, Fire Roasted Tomato, Baby Spinach, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
The Always Sunny ~$13.49
Steak, Garlic Aïoli, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Peppers, and Pepper Jack Cheese.
The Animal Lover ~$10.99
Sautéed Mushrooms, Garlic Roasted Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Peppers, and Swiss Cheese. (Vegetarian) (PETA & Sarah Mclachlan Approved)
The Bacon Me Crazy ~$13.49
Thick Sliced Bacon, Fire Roasted Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12551 116th Avenue Northeast

Kirkland WA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
