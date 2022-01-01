Go
Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub

Great food. Exceptional Service. Community Involvement

3 Depot St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Onion Soup$7.00
House made French onion soup baked and topped with herbed herb crostini and melted Swiss cheese
Station Burger$14.00
8 oz patty grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a buttery toasted English muffin
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, wrapped in a large flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Corned Beef Dinner
Classic NE Boiled Dinner with Corned Beef, Cabbage, Red Potatoes and Carrots
Vermonter$15.00
Thinly sliced honey turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, Nodine's bacon, sliced apples and dijonnaise on grilled white bread. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Crown Wings$10.00
Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard
Cowboy Burger$17.00
8 oz patty grilled, topped with Nodine's bacon, pepper jack cheese, crown BBQ sauce and crispy onion rings | Served on a toasted English muffin
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
Crown's fresh breaded tenders served with fries and ketchup
Pub Mac & Cheese$15.00
A local favorite. Creamy five cheese sauce, baked and topped with a cheesy crumb topping
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Thin cut and breaded | Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard
Location

3 Depot St

Collinsville CT

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

