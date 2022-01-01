Go
Litchfields Bar and Grill image

Litchfields Bar and Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2135 POST RD

WELLS, ME, ME 04090

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
Extra Sauce$0.50
Chicken Tender Plate$14.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides and honey mustard dipping sauce.
Big Catch$14.00
A filet of fried haddock served on a bulky roll with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce.
Cheeseburger$14.00
Side Caesar$5.00
Pizza$10.00
10" thin crust pizza.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Battered and deep fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara
Steak Bomb$15.00
Sliced beef grilled with onions, mushrooms and peppers served on a toasty baguette with hot & melty cheese.
Quesadilla$12.00
Loaded with cheese, bacon and pico de gallogrilled golden brown served with sour, guacamole and salsa, add chicken or make it buffalo chicken
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME ME 04090

Directions

Nearby restaurants

FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD + DRINK - Wells

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Merriland Farm Cafe

No reviews yet

Joyful memories are made here!

Las Olas Taqueria

No reviews yet

LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED!
Healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten free if you wish!

Fisherman’s Catch

No reviews yet

Fisherman's Catch Restaurant has been serving fresh Maine seafood, off the beaten path, for more than 40 years. We truly appreciate the locals making our little rustic spot in Wells Harbor their destination.
They are a tremendous help in spreading the good word amongst the many welcomed
visitors to our Maine coast town. Amy, Ned, Vienna & Hudson, their family & staff invite you to discover or revisit why so many come to "The CATCH" when they want to relax and enjoy wonderful people, a welcoming and unique atmosphere and great food.
Thank you to the near & far and we hope to see you soon!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Litchfields Bar and Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston