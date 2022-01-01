Fisherman’s Catch

Fisherman's Catch Restaurant has been serving fresh Maine seafood, off the beaten path, for more than 40 years. We truly appreciate the locals making our little rustic spot in Wells Harbor their destination.

They are a tremendous help in spreading the good word amongst the many welcomed

visitors to our Maine coast town. Amy, Ned, Vienna & Hudson, their family & staff invite you to discover or revisit why so many come to "The CATCH" when they want to relax and enjoy wonderful people, a welcoming and unique atmosphere and great food.

Thank you to the near & far and we hope to see you soon!

