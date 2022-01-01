The Lobster Trap

Go
290 Shore Rd

Popular Items

Cod Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Cod, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bulkie Style Roll. Served with French Fries, Side Tartar Sauce.
Oysters (ea.)$2.75
Served with Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Mignonette. Enter Quantity, Minimum of 3.
Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 LB Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle. Served with French Fries.
Lobster Roll$39.00
Lobster, Mayo, Lettuce, Brioche. Served with French Fries.
Fish & Chips$19.00
Served with French Fries, Coleslaw, Side Tartar Sauce.
Sword Sandwich$18.00
Cajun Spiced Swordfish, Thousand Island, Crispy Fried Onions, Lettuce, Grilled Focaccia. Served with French Fries.
Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy Fried Cod, Charred Pineapple Poblano Slaw, Spicy Cream, Cotja Cheese.
*Cod can not be prepared grilled/broiled.
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp$3.50
Jumbo Shrimp, Served with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon. Please Enter Quantity, Minimum of 3.
Chowder Bowl$9.00
Chowder Cup$7.00
Location

290 Shore Rd

Bourne MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
