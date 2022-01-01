Buzzards Bay restaurants you'll love
Buzzards Bay's top cuisines
Must-try Buzzards Bay restaurants
More about Trading Post Lounge
Trading Post Lounge
12 Trowbridge Road, Bourne
|Popular items
|HALF DOZEN (6) WINGS
|$10.00
Choose bone-in buffalo or salt & pepper.
|GREEK SALAD
|$10.00
chopped lettuce, feta, red onion, tomato, cukes, olives, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
|THREE TOPPING PIZZA
|$14.00
More about The Lobster Trap
The Lobster Trap
290 Shore Rd, Bourne
|Popular items
|Cod Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy Cod, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bulkie Style Roll. Served with French Fries, Side Tartar Sauce.
|Oysters (ea.) - Wellfleet
|$3.00
Served with Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Mignonette. Enter Quantity, Minimum of 3.
|Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
|$3.50
Jumbo Shrimp, Served with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon. Please Enter Quantity, Minimum of 3.
More about East Wind Lobster & Grille
East Wind Lobster & Grille
2 Main Street, Buzzards Bay