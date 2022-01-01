Gloryridge Tavern & Grill
We invite guests to join us for pub-style light bites, spectacular hand pressed and grilled burgers, fresh salads and a glass of wine, cocktail or beer. Perfect to go and enjoy at home too!
685 Camp Gettysburg Road
Popular Items
Location
685 Camp Gettysburg Road
Gettysburg PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gettysburg Eddie’s
Come in and enjoy!
Reliance Mine Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
O'Rorke's
Come in and enjoy!
Appalachian Brewing Company
Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!