Gloryridge Tavern & Grill

We invite guests to join us for pub-style light bites, spectacular hand pressed and grilled burgers, fresh salads and a glass of wine, cocktail or beer. Perfect to go and enjoy at home too!

685 Camp Gettysburg Road

Popular Items

BASKET OF FRIES$6.00
Hand cut and deep fried to perfection
FRIED RAVIOLI$7.00
Served with Marinara for Dipping
LARGE 16" PIZZA$14.95
Hand tossed garlic Parmesan Crust. Pick from a variety of different toppings!
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$10.95
CAESAR SALAD$8.95
Dinner plate size fresh Caesar Salad. Add on chicken or salmon.
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$9.95
Choice of cheese and Potato Chips
WINGS BY THE DOZEN$12.50
Deep fried and tossed with your sauce choice and a cup of Ranch on side
FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.00
Served with Marinara for Dipping
BASKET OF ONION RINGS$8.00
Hand battered and deep fried to perfection
CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$9.95
3 Sliders served with Potato Chips & a pickle
Location

Gettysburg PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

