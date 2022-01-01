Go
Toast
  • /
  • Spokane
  • /
  • Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

Come in and enjoy!

2315 N Argonne Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2# Famous BBQ Sandwich$7.95
Our biggest sandwich: BBQ Beef, Ham, Turkey, German Sausage, or Zesty Pork
$2 Pulled Pork Sandwich$2.00
Side$3.50
Single Serving
# GERMAN SAUSAGE$14.95
German Sausage cut up into little bite size pieces.
Feeds 3-4 People Per Pound
# BEEF$14.95
Sliced thin and smothered with our "FAMOUS" Longhorn Barbecue Sauce. Feeds 3 People Per Pound
Pint Chili$7.95
TEXAS Red Chili
The Big Horn$72.95
8 St. Louis Pork Ribs, 6 Pieces of Barbecue Chicken, 3 10" German Sausage, 3/4 lb. Zesty Pulled Pork Served with BBQ Beans, Potato Salad, Cornbread Muffins and Original BBQ Sauce.
Feeds a Family of 6
# RIBS$14.95
Pork Spare Ribs
Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound
1/3# Famous BBQ Sandwich$6.95
Your choice of meat: BBQ Beef, Ham, Turkey, German Sausage, or Zesty Pork
Pint$6.95
3 - 4 servings
See full menu

Location

2315 N Argonne Rd

Spokane WA

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Longhorn Mobile location

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crimson Hearth

No reviews yet

Breakfast and Lunch with wonderful made from scratch daily! All family owned recipes!
Breakfast served from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM
Lunch served from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM

HANGRY'S

No reviews yet

We are a family-owned restaurant based in Spokane Valley, Washington. Our food makes each customer feel like they’re eating a meal out of Grandma’s kitchen. We pride ourselves on a pet-friendly, family-friendly, and flavor friendly environment.

Hark's clubhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston