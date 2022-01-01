Drunky Two Shoes Junkyard BBQ

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Comforts

Texas Hot Mess

$5.00

Baked potato with your choice of add ons

Bowl of Soul

$10.00

Smoked tomato chili topped with cornbread and sour cream

Farmers Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Shiner Bock bechemel sauce

Collard Green Gratin

$9.00

Collards stewed with chicken stock and pork belly then baked with our Shiner Bock bechemel and bread crumbs

Triple Chop Frito Pie

$11.00

Fritos topped with our Triple Chop meats, smoked chili, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and chipotle crema

Traditional Pot Pie

$13.00

Smoked chicken, peas, carrots, potatoes and onions, made in house

Texas Tacos Brisket

$11.00

Texas Tacos Chicken

$8.50

Texas Tacos Pulled Pork

$8.50

Texas Cheese Fries

$8.00

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$21.00

Pork Rib Plate

$24.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$19.00

Beef Brisket Plate

$26.00

Smoked Salmon Plate

$26.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$20.00

Andouille or Louisiana Hot link or both

Drunky's Choice

$40.00

Slim Plates

Pulled Pork Slim Plate

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Slim Plate

$11.00

Rib Tips Platter

$12.00

Chewey morsels trimmed of the rack of ribs

Beef Brisket Slim Plate

$16.00

The Bone Yard

$16.00

Chicken, brisket and a rib

Smoked Sausage Slim Plate

$14.00

Andouille or Louisiana Hot link or both

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Coutons, mustard vinaigrette

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cornbread with Honey Butter

$4.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mayo, onion, vinegar, celery salt

Collard Greens

$6.00

Stewed with chicken broth and smoked pulled pork

Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Smoked pork belly, bell peppers and red onion

White Bread, Pickles & Onion

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Family Feast

Family Feast Adult

$28.00

Brisket, smoked chicken, pork ribs, dinner salad and 2 sides per plate

Family Feast Slim

$21.00

Family Feast Kid

$14.00

Sandwiches

Sliced Pork Loin Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Sauce is on the side

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Choose to have it chopped or sliced

Triple Chop Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket, sausage and rib meat chopped up and toasted with Havarti cheese

The Deluxe Sandwich

$15.00

Layered pork loin, pork belly and tomato

BLT

$15.00

Smoked pork belly, lettuce and tomato

Louisiana Hot Link Sandwich

$10.00

Chopped up with spicy mustard

Messy Sandwiches

Chili Chop Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked tomato chili, triple chop meats, cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, pickled jalapeno and green onion

Gut Buster Sandwich

$17.00

Triple chop meats, pork belly bacon, cheese sauce, fritos, chipotle sour cream, pickled jalapenos and smokked onions

Brisket on Brisket Burget

$18.00

House ground brisket patty topped with sliced brisket and provolone cheese

Classic Tavern Burger

$13.00

American cheese, special sauce & pickles

Salads

Chop Chop Salad

$9.00

Romaine, salad beans, tomato, red onion, mozzarella and sunflower seeds tossed in our BBQ ranch dressing

Smoked Caesar Salad

$11.00

House made dressing, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons and smoked anchovies

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceburg lwttuce, pork belly bacon bites, diced tomato and red onion drizzled with our chunky bleu cheese dressing

Beet Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Bites

Rib Tips

$9.00

The chewy morsels trimmed off the rack of ribs

Burnt Ends

$10.00

They're the fatty, barky ends of the brisket

Smoked Bone Marrow

$12.00

A true delicacy served with saltines

Cornbread Sliders

$7.00

Pulled pork on 2 cornbread muffins cut in half with slaw and BBQ sauce

BBQ Parfait

$9.00

Layers of our baked beans, potato salad, slaw, cornbread and BBQ sauce

Sausage Board

$11.00

Smoked Andouille and Louisiana Hotlink with spicy mustard, smoked onions and saltines

Beet Crostini

$10.00

Salmon Crostini

$11.00

Fried Snacks

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Drum Sticks

$6.50

Texas cheese fries

$8.00

Kids Fixing

Kids Mac

$5.00

Single Rib & 1 side

$6.00

1/4 chicken & 1 side

$8.00

Chicken Fingers & fries

$7.00

Extras

Doom sauce

$0.75

Meat by The Pound

Brisket

$15.00+

Pork Loin

$9.00+

Pulled Pork

$14.00+

Pork Belly

$13.00+

Rib Tips

$9.00+

Hot link each

$5.50

Andouille each

$5.50

Chicken Hind 1/4 each

$6.50

Pork Ribs

$10.00+

Family sized sides

Collard Greens

$19.00+

Coleslaw

$13.00+

Potato Salad

$18.00+

Baked Beans

$13.00+

Cornbread

$13.00+

Farmers Mac

$72.00+

Happy Hour Food

Rib Tips

$5.00

Pork Belly and Beans

$5.00

Rib and a Side

$5.00

White Trash Taco

$5.00

Hush Puppies HH

$5.00

Texas Cheese fries

$5.00

Wedge Salad HH

$5.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$5.00

Drunkys Drums

$5.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Kettle 1

$9.00

Absolut

$6.00

Monopolowa

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet tea

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Luksosowa

$7.00

44 North Huckleberry

$6.00

Timberline

$7.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Titos DBL

$14.00

Stoli DBL

$14.00

Kettle 1 DBL

$18.00

Absolut DBL

$14.00

Monopolowa DBL

$14.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Dry

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Big Gin

$8.00

Monkey 47

$9.00

Gray Whale

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyers

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Goslings

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

El Jimador Reposado

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Espelon Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Corralejo Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Teramana

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Crown royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Dickle rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels Special

$15.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Pendelton

$9.00

Bonded

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

High West Campfire

$10.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$11.00

Screwball

$8.00

Crown peach

$7.00

Dry Fly - Triticale

$8.00

Black Velvet

$6.50

Black Velvet - Caramel

$6.50

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewers

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Macallan

$12.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Laphroig

$9.00

Draft Beer

Lost Coast - Tangerine Wheat

$6.00

Grow Your Own Way - Pilsner

$6.00+

Pavilion Pale Ale - Garland

$6.00+

10 Barrel Hazy IPA

$6.00+

Cider

$6.00+

Coors light

$4.00+

Laganitas IPA

$6.00+

Pelican Brewing Cream Ale

$6.00+

Founders Porter

$6.00+

Shiner Bock

$6.00+

River city pilsner

$6.00

Pilsner pitcher

$24.00

Bottled/ Can Beer

Bud light Tall

$4.00

Budweiser Tall

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Heineken 00 N/A

$4.00

Keystone Tall

$4.00

Kokanee Bottle

$4.00

Miller High Life Tall

$4.00

Miller Lite Tall

$4.00

PBR Tall

$4.00

Rainier Tall

$4.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Truly Can

$6.00

White Claw Can

$6.00

Ranch Water

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Busch lite tall

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Wine

Prosecco

$8.00

Chardonnay glass

$8.00

Capernet glass

$8.00

Merlot glass

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Sodas

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.75

Peach Lemonade

$3.75

House Cocktails

Southern Baptist

$12.00

Whiskey infused with orange tea and mixed with lemonade

Paloma Slushy

$8.00

Tequila and graprefruit liqueur

Trains n Planes

$11.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Spiked Sweet Tea

$10.00

Caramel Apple Slushy

$8.00

Junkyard Juice

$10.00

Drunk Buck

$8.00

Southern Belle

$10.00

BBQ Bloody Mary

$11.00

Side Saddle

$12.00

Misc

Jager

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Side tom/clamato

$0.50

Lemondrop

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Popular Cocktails

Long Island

$11.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Washington Red Apple

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An expansion of our uniquely amazing Ballard location! Still the same fantastic BBQ with a few extra

Website

Location

6412 E Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99212

Directions

