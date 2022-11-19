  • Home
  Spokane
  Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley - 2315 N Argonne Rd
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley 2315 N Argonne Rd

No reviews yet

2315 N Argonne Rd

Spokane, WA 99212

Popular Items

Side

# RIBS
1/3# Famous BBQ Sandwich

Pile Up Sandwich

$13.95

Our smokey brisket piled high, topped with our german sausage and "TEXAS BOLD BBQ" sauce.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

Our smokey brisket with aged cheddar and "TEXAS BOLD BBQ" sauce

1/3# Famous BBQ Sandwich

$6.95

Your choice of meat: BBQ Beef, Ham, Turkey, German Sausage, or Zesty Pork

1/2# Famous BBQ Sandwich

$7.95

Our biggest sandwich: BBQ Beef, Ham, Turkey, German Sausage, or Zesty Pork

Longhorn Special

$15.95

Longhorn's most legendary meal, our biggest sandwich with your choice of meat: BBQ Beef, Ham, Turkey, German Sausage, or Zesty Pork. Choose 2 sideboards

Pile Up Sandwich Combo

$15.95

Our smokey brisket piled high, topped with our german sausage and "TEXAS BOLD BBQ" sauce. Choose a side

Brisket Sandwich Combo

$16.95

Our smokey brisket with aged cheddar and "TEXAS BOLD BBQ" sauce. Choose a side

1/3# Famous BBQ Sand. Combo

$11.95

Your choice of meat: BBQ Beef, Ham, Turkey, German Sausage, or Zesty Pork

1/2# Famous BBQ Sand. Combo

$13.95

Our biggest sandwich: BBQ Beef, Ham, Turkey, German Sausage, or Zesty Pork. Pick a side

French Dip

$13.95

A favorite, done with a Longhorn flare, slow roasted beef sliced thin on a toasted hoagie bun served with Au jus. Pick a side.

Hog Wild

$5.00

Pulled Pork, Creamy Cole Slaw and Crispy Onions

Cheeseburger

$12.95

A third pound hamburger smothered in cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Pick a sideboard

Longhorn Spec. Burger

$15.95

Longhorn Cheeseburger piled high with your choice of Barbecue Beef or Pulled Pork. Pick a sideboard.

Bronco Burger

$13.25

Our famous cheeseburger with Hickory Smoked Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Pick a sideboard.

Chili Burger

$14.95

Our third pound burger smothered with real TEXAS chili, topped with cheese and onions.

Chili Dog

$13.95

Our famous German Sausage cut up and put on a hoagie bun smothered in Texas Chili and topped with Cheese and Onions.

T/O Chicken Wings

8 ct. Chicken Wing

$14.95

Our Longhorn Texas Sized Chicken Wings come straight from the pits of fire, tossed in one of your favorite Longhorn Barbecue Sauces.

16 ct. Chicken Wing

$23.95

Our Longhorn Texas Sized Chicken Wings come straight from the pits of fire, tossed in one of your favorite Longhorn Barbecue Sauces.

24 ct. Chicken Wing

$34.95

Our Longhorn Texas Sized Chicken Wings come straight from the pits of fire, tossed in one of your favorite Longhorn Barbecue Sauces.

T/O Entrees

Outlaw

$18.95

This meal comes with 1 or of 7 BBQ meats, cornbread muffin and a side

Maverick

$19.95

This meal comes with 2 or of 7 BBQ meats, cornbread muffin and a side.

Rustler

$20.95

This meal comes with 3 or of 7 BBQ meats, cornbread muffin and a side.

Rib Tip Basket

$17.95

You want rib tips, you got em! A basket of rib tips, slow smoked with our "ZESTY BBQ" sauce.

Chef Salad

$7.95

Romaine blend lettuce, cheddar cheese, peppers, smoked ham, smoked turkey, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and a hard boiled egg.

Grub Steak

$29.95

Grub on this... an 8 oz. grilled to perfection top sirloin.

Rib Eye

$24.95

14 oz. of the best hand cut steak around. This Rib Eye, the trail boss couldn't even pass up.

T/O BBQ MEATS PER #

1/2# Ribs

$9.50

Pork Spare Ribs Feeds 1 Person

# RIBS

$14.95

Pork Spare Ribs Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound

1/2# Rib Tips

$9.50

Pork Rib Tips Feeds 1 Person

# RIB TIPS

$14.95

Pork Rib Tips Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound

1/2# Beef

$9.50

Sliced thin and smothered with our "FAMOUS" Longhorn Barbecue Sauce. Feeds 1 Person

# BEEF

$14.95

Sliced thin and smothered with our "FAMOUS" Longhorn Barbecue Sauce. Feeds 3 People Per Pound

1/2# Turkey

$9.50

Slow Smoked and Sliced white meat Turkey. Feeds 1 Person

# TURKEY

$14.95

Slow Smoked and Thin Sliced white meat Turkey. Feeds 3 People Per Pound

1/2# Ham

$9.50

Ham Slow Smoked and Sliced Feeds 1 Person

# HAM

$14.95

Ham Slow Smoked and Thin Sliced Feeds 3 People Per Pound

1/2# German Sausage

$9.50

German Sausage cut up into little bite size pieces. Feeds 1 Person

# GERMAN SAUSAGE

$14.95

German Sausage cut up into little bite size pieces. Feeds 3-4 People Per Pound

1/2# Pulled Pork

$9.50

Slow Smoked Pork smothered in our Zesty Barbecue Sauce Feeds 1 Person

# PULLED PORK

$14.95

Slow Smoked Pork smothered in our Zesty Barbecue Sauce Feeds 3 People Per Pound

1/2# Brisket

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce Feeds 1 Person

# BRISKET

$21.95

Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce Feeds 2-3 People Per Pound

HALF CHICKEN

$10.95

Bone in Barbecue Chicken Feeds 1 Person

WHOLE CHICKEN

$15.95

Bone in Barbecue Chicken Feeds 4-5 People Per Whole Chicken. 6 Pieces Per Whole Chicken

# BABY BACK RIBS

$16.95

Pork Baby Back Ribs Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound

T/O Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strip

$7.95

Complete with fries and a treat.

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Complete with fries and a treat.

Corn Dog

$7.95

Complete with fries and a treat.

Lil' Pardnur

$5.95

Entee style kids meal, complete with fries and a treat.

Lil' Bit

$5.95

Sandwich style meal, complete with fries and a treat.

T/O Family BBQ Meals

Cowboys Choice

$58.95

6 St. Louis Pork Ribs, 2 10" German Sausage, 1 lb. Barbecue Brisket served with Barbecue Beans, Potato Salad, Cornbread Muffins, Texas Bold BBQ Sauce and Original Longhorn BBQ Sauce. Feeds a Family of 4

The Big Horn

$72.95

8 St. Louis Pork Ribs, 6 Pieces of Barbecue Chicken, 3 10" German Sausage, 3/4 lb. Zesty Pulled Pork Served with BBQ Beans, Potato Salad, Cornbread Muffins and Original BBQ Sauce. Feeds a Family of 6

St Louis Rib and Chicken Dinner

$76.95

3 lbs. St. Louis Pork Ribs, 1 Whole Barbecue Chicken Served with BBQ Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Cornbread Muffins and Original BBQ Sauce. Feeds 6-8 People

Wagon Master

$84.95

This meal comes with all SEVEN of our notorious meats. That is three pounds of meat. This meal is for outlaws who are serious about their barbecue. Served with Barbecue Beans, Potato Salad, and Cole Slaw. Feeds a family of Four.

2# Rib Dinner

$36.95

2 lb of Pork Ribs served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feeds 3 -4 people

3# Rib Dinner

$52.95

3 lbs of Pork Ribs served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feed 5 people.

Whole Chicken Dinner

$28.95

1 Whole Chicken (Cut into pieces) served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feeds 3-4 people.

Tub Chicken Dinner

$49.95

2 Whole Chickens (Cut into pieces) served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad.

3# Rib/Link Dinner

$44.95

2 lbs of Pork Ribs and 1 lb of German Sausage. Served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feeds Family Family of 5-6

4# Rib Dinner

$65.95

4 lbs of Pork Ribs served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feeds a Family of 5-6

T/O Sides

Side

$3.50

Single Serving

Pint

$6.95

3 - 4 servings

Quart

$9.95

5 - 7 servings

Tub

$19.95

15 - 20 servings

Gallon

$30.95

30-35 Servings

Side Chili

$5.95

TEXAS Red Chili

Pint Chili

$7.95

TEXAS Red Chili

Quart Chili

$13.95

TEXAS Red Chili

Tub Chili

$33.95

TEXAS Red Chili

Gallon Chili

$45.95

TEXAS Red Chili

Roll

$0.75
Bun

$0.75
Dozen Rolls

$4.95
Dozen Buns

$4.95

T/O Beverages

16 oz. Soda

$1.95

Fountain Soda

24 oz. Soda

$2.50

Fountain Soda

32 oz. Soda

$2.95

Fountain Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.75

20-ounce Bottled Coke Products

Bottled Water

$1.50

16 oz. Milk Shake

$2.50

24 oz. Milk Shake

$4.95

2 Liter

$4.95
Peace Tea

$2.50

Variety of 23 ounces Peace Tea

All hours
Sunday 5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday 5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday 5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday 5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday 5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday 5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday 5:00 am - 2:00 am
