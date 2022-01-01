Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

Manito Tap House

1,801 Reviews

$$

3011 S Grand Blvd

Spokane, WA 99203

Order Again

Popular Items

Grand Burger
Tap House Burger
Buffalo Cauliflower

Snacks

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$10.50

Served with your choice of gorgonzola bacon dip or sweet chili aioli.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Buttermilk fried and tossed in bualo sauce. With blue cheese dressing.

Banh Mi Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Marinated pork tenderloin, pickled veggies and sriracha aioli.

Chili Lime Wings

$18.00

Served with ranch.

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Sd Fries

$3.00

Sd Gorg Bacon dip

$2.00

Sd Baguette (6)

$1.00

HH BLT Sliders

$9.00

Soups & Veg

Cup Jalapeno Chedder Bacon Soup

$5.00

Ask your server for today’s selection.

Bowl Jalapeno Chedder Bacon Soup

$9.00

Ask your server for today’s selection.

Taco Salad Wedge

$17.00

Baby lettuce wedge topped with chicken, corn salsa, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.

Tap House Caesar

$14.00

Baby romaine, caesar dressing, asiago cheese, parmesan crisp and big crouton.

Side Salad

$4.50

Half Caesar

$8.00

Bowl Du Jour

$9.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Sandwiches & Substantials

Tap House Burger

$17.75

6oz Kobe burger, cambozola cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, and mayo. GF-by selecting add GF bun

Chef Burger

$17.75

6oz Kobe burger, sunny side up cage-free egg*, onion straws, bacon, jack cheese and sweet chili aioli.

Grand Burger

$15.50

6oz Kobe burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, and mayo.

Rotating Tacos

$17.50

Three street tacos on DeLeon's corn tortillas. Fixings frequently change, ask your server or check our social media for updates

Olmsted Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, jack cheese, fried jalapeños, lettuce and stout aioli on brioche.

South Grand Dip

$17.75

Roasted tri-tip with caramelized onion, jack cheese and horseradish aioli. House-made jus.

Curry Wrap

$16.50

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cabbage, pecans, golden raisins and beet curry in a DeLeon flower tortilla. *try it as a salad*

Fried Tofu Sliders

$16.50

2 sliders, marinated small planet tofu, mustard, pickles, slaw

Lambwich

$17.00

Braised lamb in cinnamon chili mop sauce with smoked yogurt slaw on brioche

Green Chile Mac

$16.75

Chicken, bacon, roasted peppers, cilantro, jack and cotija cheeses tossed with shell pasta. Vegetarian on request *Cannot be GF or DF

Spaghetti Squash

$18.00

Roasted spaghetti squash, tomato tagin sauce, vegan pesto & pepitas

Manito Club

$16.50

Adult Kid Mac

$15.00

Kid's

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Sliders

$7.00

Kid's Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Your neighborhood gastropub!

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203

Directions

