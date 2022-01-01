Spokane American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Spokane

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill image

 

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill

6325 N. Wall, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Fingers$10.00
House made, lightly fried cheese sticks served with house made marinara.
Bacon Jam Burger$14.00
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.
The Reuben$13.25
A traditional reuben piled high with fresh sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on fresh marble rye.
More about Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
Kalua Pork Tacos$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
Chicken Bacon Avocado$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Bruschetta Flatbread$12.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fig and Proscuitto Flat$8.00
Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
The Kraken$17.00
Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Enchiladas$16.00
sweet potato, black beans, bell peppers, carrots & onion in De Leon corn tortillas, house red enchilada sauce, topped with jack cheese & cilantro
Chef Burger$17.75
6oz Kobe burger, sunny side up cage-free egg*, onion straws, bacon, jack cheese and sweet chili aioli.
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
Buttermilk fried and tossed in bualo sauce. With blue cheese dressing.
More about Manito Tap House
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Burger$18.00
half pound Angus beef with roasted garlic cloves, gorgonzola cheese, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato and chipotle BBQ aioli on a brioche bun.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
BARK, A Rescue Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

BARK, A Rescue Pub

905 N Washington, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Irish Cream Bread Pudding$10.00
Chicken Tortilla
Pretzel Bones$9.00
More about BARK, A Rescue Pub
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
MOZARELLA STICKS$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
BLT & A$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
More about Hops n Drops
Morty's Tap & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Morty's Tap & Grille

5517 S Regal St, Spokane

Avg 4.1 (575 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Bites$8.00
More about Morty's Tap & Grille
The Screaming Yak image

 

The Screaming Yak

118 W FRANCIS AVE, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Screaming Yak
Restaurant banner

 

Steelhead Bar & Grille

218 N Howard St, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Steelhead Bar & Grille

