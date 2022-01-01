Spokane American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Spokane
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Fingers
|$10.00
House made, lightly fried cheese sticks served with house made marinara.
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$14.00
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.
|The Reuben
|$13.25
A traditional reuben piled high with fresh sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on fresh marble rye.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Popular items
|Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
|Chicken Bacon Avocado
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
|Twigs Signature Burger
|$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
|Bruschetta Flatbread
|$12.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Popular items
|Fig and Proscuitto Flat
|$8.00
Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
|The Kraken
|$17.00
Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, brioche.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Popular items
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$16.00
sweet potato, black beans, bell peppers, carrots & onion in De Leon corn tortillas, house red enchilada sauce, topped with jack cheese & cilantro
|Chef Burger
|$17.75
6oz Kobe burger, sunny side up cage-free egg*, onion straws, bacon, jack cheese and sweet chili aioli.
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried and tossed in bualo sauce. With blue cheese dressing.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|Popular items
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
|Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Burger
|$18.00
half pound Angus beef with roasted garlic cloves, gorgonzola cheese, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato and chipotle BBQ aioli on a brioche bun.
FRENCH FRIES
BARK, A Rescue Pub
905 N Washington, Spokane
|Popular items
|Irish Cream Bread Pudding
|$10.00
|Chicken Tortilla
|Pretzel Bones
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|Popular items
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|MOZARELLA STICKS
|$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|Popular items
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
|BLT & A
|$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Morty's Tap & Grille
5517 S Regal St, Spokane
|Popular items
|Steak Bites
|$8.00