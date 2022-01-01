Chicken salad in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken salad
HANGRY'S
11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane
|Chicken Salad
|$10.59
Grilled or Crispy chicken over arcadia greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, adn Shredded Cheese.
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Chicken Osaka Salad
|$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Chicken Teriyaki Salad
|$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Ponderosa Bar & Grill
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$14.00
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$13.00
Mixed baby spinach and chopped romaine topped with crispy chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in chipotle ranch dressing with tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. Topped with mixed fajita peppers, onions and chicken.
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights
|Chicken Osaka Salad
|$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Chicken Teriyaki Salad
|$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Tossed Green Salad with Cold Chicken
|$7.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.