Chicken salad in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken salad

HANGRY'S

11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.59
Grilled or Crispy chicken over arcadia greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, adn Shredded Cheese.
More about HANGRY'S
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Osaka Salad$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Chicken Teriyaki Salad$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Kalico Kitchen

1829 N monroe, Spokane

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.49
More about Kalico Kitchen
Ponderosa Bar & Grill

11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$14.00
More about Ponderosa Bar & Grill
The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$13.00
Mixed baby spinach and chopped romaine topped with crispy chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
Fajita Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in chipotle ranch dressing with tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. Topped with mixed fajita peppers, onions and chicken.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Osaka Salad$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Chicken Teriyaki Salad$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Tossed Green Salad with Cold Chicken$7.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
More about Hops n Drops

