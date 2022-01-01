Go
Los Gringos Locos

GRILL

280 S Phelps Dr • $$

Avg 3.8 (657 reviews)

Popular Items

Carna Asada Burrito$14.99
Loaded Nachos$11.99
Our fresh corn tortilla chips with refried beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream. Your choice of meat
Combo Two Item$13.99
Please select 2 Items. Served with refried beans and spanish rice.
Taco Salad$10.99
Large Tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions, refried beans and sour cream. Your choice of meat.
A La CartTaco$3.99
Guacamole Bowl$5.99
8 oz. of our housemade guacamole. Includes Chips
Fajitas$14.99
Served with peppers and onions and topped with Cilantro and Lime. Includes spanish rice and refried beans. Sides of cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with flour tortillas.
Chimichanga$12.99
Your choice of meat rolled into our large flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, spanish rice and refried beans. Try it enchilada style with a red or green sauce..
Chili Queso$6.99
Seasoned ground beef in melted cheeses blended with chilis and spices to give it just the right amount of heat.
Combo Three Item$15.99
Please select 3 Items. Served with refried beans and spanish rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

280 S Phelps Dr

Apache Junction AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
