Mexican & Tex-Mex

Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline

review star

No reviews yet

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Taco
Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito
Shrimp Taco

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.49

20oz fountain soda, lemonade or freshly brewed iced tea

Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$2.79

32oz fountain drink, lemonade, or freshly brewed iced tea

20oz Pumpkin Horchata

$3.75
Medium Horchata

Medium Horchata

$1.50

20oz horchata

32oz Pumpkin Horchata

$4.50
Large Horchata

Large Horchata

$3.75

32oz horchata

Bottled Mexican Soda

Bottled Mexican Soda

$3.25
Gallon of Horchata

Gallon of Horchata

$10.00

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Gallon of Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$15.00

Family Packs

Taco Family Pack

Taco Family Pack

$35.00

1 lb of meat, 16 street size corn tortillas, two taco toppers of your choice and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

Burrito Family Pack

Burrito Family Pack

$34.00

Eight 10 inch (or "fiesta" size) bean & cheese burritos, and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

Enchilada Family Pack

Enchilada Family Pack

$42.00

Pan of 10 enchiladas with your choice of protein. Choose red, green, or flag (1/2 red, 1/2 green). Comes with family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

Mini Chimi Platter

$30.00

24 mini chimis served with our house made queso. Choose from bean & cheese, chicken & cheese, or mix them half and half.

Taquito Platter

$34.00

48 mini chicken taquitos served with our house made queso dip.

Fiesta Party Platter

$32.00

12 mini chimis along with 24 mini chicken taquitos. Served with our house made queso dip.

Street Taco Platter

12 fully assembled street size tacos on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro & onion. Shrimp & Salmon Tacos topped with fruit salsa and cheese, Fish Tacos topped with purple cabbage and cheese.

Burrito Platter

$35.00

12 fiesta size burritos filled with your choice of meat, whole charro beans & pico de gallo (bean & cheese option also available). Includes a side of our signature hot salsa.

Quesadilla Platter

$25.00

20 slices of our popular cheesy quesadillas on premium hand stretched flour tortillas.

Churro Party Platter

$30.00

36 mini cream filled churros served with chocolate ganache dip.

Family Size Beans

Family Size Beans

$10.00

Large side of beans (feeds 8-10 people).

Family Size Rice

Family Size Rice

$10.00

Large side of rice (feeds 8-10 people).

Party Chips & Salsa

Party Chips & Salsa

$15.00

Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.

Gallon of Horchata

Gallon of Horchata

$10.00

1 gallon of your favorite Horchata

Gallon of Iced Tea

$10.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$10.00

Starters

Boca Trio

Boca Trio

$8.75

Chips & salsa with queso & guac

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.50
Cheese Crisp

Cheese Crisp

$3.00

Open faced & crispy

Mini Chimis

Mini Chimis

$6.00

4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip

Soups & Salads

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$12.50

Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)

Pineapple Avocado Salad

Pineapple Avocado Salad

$8.95

Leafy greens, pineapple salsa, avocado, purple onion, dressing (poppy seed dressing recommended)

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Seasonal)

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Seasonal)

$6.00

Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips

Taco Salad/Flying Saucer

Taco Salad/Flying Saucer

$11.49

Crisp flour tortilla topped with whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & pico

Boca Specials

Boca Fajitas:

Boca Fajitas:

$14.95

Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas

Low Carb Fajitas:

Low Carb Fajitas:

$14.95

Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.95

Meat & beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, topped w/ sour cream, cheese & guac, rice & beans

Stuffed Quesadilla

Stuffed Quesadilla

$12.95

Meat w/ green chile strips, sour cream & guac, and rice & beans

Cheese Crisp

Cheese Crisp

$3.00

Open faced & crispy

Bean & Cheese Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.95

Chips, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac, & pico

Taco Salad/Flying Saucer

Taco Salad/Flying Saucer

$11.49

Crisp flour tortilla topped with whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & pico

Tamale Plate

Tamale Plate

$8.00

Green corn tamale smothered in green enchilada sauce & cheese, rice & beans

Chili Relleno Plate

$10.49

Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.49

Grilled fish, purple cabbage, cheese

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$5.25

Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$4.25

Shredded beef, lettuce, pico, & cheese

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$3.95

Shredded pork, lettuce, cheese, & pico

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.95

Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.25

Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro

Charro Bean Taco

Charro Bean Taco

$3.50

Whole beans, corn, lettuce, cheese & pico

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$4.00

4 crispy rolled chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese

Loaded Chicken Taquitos

Loaded Chicken Taquitos

$6.00

4 crispy rolled chicken taquitos with cheese, sour cream, & guac

Bean Tostada

$2.00

Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.

Sides

Beans

Beans

$2.00

Small side of refried or whole charro beans

Rice

Rice

$2.00

Small side of spanish rice

Chile Corn

$3.00
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

Guacamole

Guacamole

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$2.00+

Bowl of queso dip.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.50
12oz Large Salsa

12oz Large Salsa

Large salsa of your choice

Grilled Peppers & Onions

Grilled Peppers & Onions

$3.50

Grilled peppers & onions

Tortillas

Tortillas

Small side of corn or flour tortillas

Tamale A La Carte

Tamale A La Carte

$2.00

Green Corn Tamale served in husk

Party Chips & Salsa

Party Chips & Salsa

$15.00

Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.

Side of White Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Side of Yellow Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Chili Relleno Ala Carte

$4.50

1 Salmon Filet

$4.00

1/2 Pound of Meat

1 Fish Filet

$3.00

Seasoned Honey Butter

$1.50+

1/2 Pint Mole Sauce

$6.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada Plate

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$6.00

1 cheese enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$7.00

1 chicken enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Pork Enchilada Plate

Pork Enchilada Plate

$7.00

1 pork enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Beef Enchilada Plate

Beef Enchilada Plate

$7.00

1 beef enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada Enchilada Plate

Carne Asada Enchilada Plate

$7.00

1 carne asada enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Enchilada Plate

Seafood Enchilada Plate

$8.00

1 seafood (shrimp and fish) enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Salmon Enchilada Plate

Salmon Enchilada Plate

$8.50

1 salmon enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

2 Enchiladas (Different Proteins)

2 Enchiladas (Different Proteins)

2 enchiladas your way. Mix & Match your meat and sauce. Served with rice and beans.

2 Enchiliadas (Same Protein)

1 Mole Enchilada Plate

$8.00

Burritos

Boca Burrito

Boca Burrito

Meat of your choice, whole charro beans, & pico de gallo

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$9.95

Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Rice, whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, pico, & fire roasted corn

Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito

Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito

$2.00

Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito

Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito

Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.00

Classic bean & cheese burrito

Veg-Head Burrito

Veg-Head Burrito

$6.50

Refried beans, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream, & pico

Pineapple Shrimp Burrito

Pineapple Shrimp Burrito

$10.00

Sweet shrimp, rice, sour cream, pineapple salsa, & hot sauce

Chili Relleno Burrito

Chili Relleno Burrito

$9.85

Deep fried, cheese stuffed relleno, rice, beans, red sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Mini Chimis

Mini Chimis

$6.00

4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip

Kids

Kids Burrito Meal

Kids Burrito Meal

$4.95

10" bean & cheese burrito with rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

Kids Quesadilla Meal

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.95

Soft and folded cheese quesadilla served with rice or beans & a kids fountain soda.

Kids Taquito Meal

Kids Taquito Meal

$4.95

2 chicken taquitos topped with cheese, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

Kids Soft Taco Meal

Kids Soft Taco Meal

$4.95

Soft taco with chicken and cheese on corn tortilla, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$3.95

4 cream filled churros served w/ chocolate ganache dip

Catering

Soft Taco Bar

$10.95

Includes two soft tacos per person, with corn tortillas, meat of your choice, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. Also includes refried beans, rice, chips, and our two house made salsas (red and green).

Flying Saucer Bar

$12.49

This build your own taco salad bar includes flat, crisp flour tortillas shells, whole charro beans, your choice of slow cooked meats, lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream, & guacamole. Also includes chips and two house made salsas (red & green).

Fajita Bar

$14.95

Our most generous portion of slow cooked meats served with refried beans, rice, grilled peppers & onions, flour or corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, cheese. Includes chips and two house made salsas (red & green).

Nacho Bar

$7.95

This go-to fiesta option includes chips, refried beans, queso, pico, guacamole, sour cream, & house made salsa. Also includes round tins for serving!

Street Taco Platter

12 fully assembled street size tacos on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro & onion. Shrimp & Salmon Tacos topped with fruit salsa and cheese, Fish Tacos topped with purple cabbage and cheese.

Burrito Platter

$35.00

12 fiesta size burritos filled with your choice of meat, whole charro beans & pico de gallo (bean & cheese option also available). Includes a side of our signature hot salsa.

Quesadilla Platter

$25.00

20 slices of our popular cheesy quesadillas on premium hand stretched flour tortillas.

Mini Chimi Platter

$30.00

24 mini chimis served with our house made queso. Choose from bean & cheese, chicken & cheese, or mix them half and half.

Taquito Platter

$34.00

48 mini chicken taquitos served with our house made queso dip.

Fiesta Party Platter

$32.00

12 mini chimis along with 24 mini chicken taquitos. Served with our house made queso dip.

Churro Party Platter

$30.00

36 mini cream filled churros served with chocolate ganache dip.

Enchilada Pans

Enchilada Pans

10 enchiladas with your choice of filling and topped with red or green enchilada sauce. (Select COLD for take & bake option).

Tamale Platter

$28.00

12 green corn tamales wrapped in the husk (choose cold for re-heat option).

Tamale Bites

$30.00

48 mini green corn tamale bites served with green enchilada sauce & cheese (choose COLD option for take and re-heat).

Pineapple Avocado Salad

$26.00

Green leaf lettuce, fresh pineapple salsa, sliced avocado, and purple onion with your choice of dressing (house made poppy seed recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.

Garden Salad

$22.00

Green leaf lettuce, bell pepper, pico, sliced avocado & cheese. Served with your choice of dressing (house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.

Salsa

12 ounces of our house made salsas. Choose your favorite!

Guacamole

$10.00

12oz of fresh guacamole. Serves 8-10 people

Queso

$6.00+

Queso

$8.00

12oz house made queso. Serves 6-8 people.

Sour Cream

$6.00

12oz sour cream. Serves 8-10 people.

Rice

Refried Beans

Party Chips

$6.00

Large party size bag of freshly fried tortilla chips. Serves 15-20 people.

Party Chips & Salsa

Party Chips & Salsa

$15.00

Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$3.00

One dozen corn tortillas, hot or cold, 4 inch or 6 inch sizes available.

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$9.00

Gallon Drinks

$10.00

One gallon bags of your favorite beverage. Choose from fresh brewed iced tea, house made lemonade, or ice cold horchata.

Gallon of Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$15.00

Dozen Mexican Sodas

$30.00

One dozen glass bottled mexican sodas (sent in a varitey pack of Mexican Coke, Fanta, and/or Jarritos).

Dozen Bottled Water

$12.00

Meat by the Pound

$18.00

Chaffer Set

$10.00

One chaffer set which includes wire rack, water pan, and two fuels.

Retail

Boca Hat

Boca Hat

$24.00

Boca Hoodie

$28.00

Happy Hour

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.50
Medium Horchata

Medium Horchata

$1.50

20oz horchata

Mini Chimis

Mini Chimis

$6.00

4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip

Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito

Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito

$2.00

Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito

Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito

Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.00

Classic bean & cheese burrito

Cheese Crisp

Cheese Crisp

$3.00

Open faced & crispy

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$4.00

4 crispy rolled chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese

Loaded Chicken Taquitos

Loaded Chicken Taquitos

$6.00

4 crispy rolled chicken taquitos with cheese, sour cream, & guac

HH: Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.00
Tamale A La Carte

Tamale A La Carte

$2.00

Green Corn Tamale served in husk

Bean Tostada

$2.00

Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!

Website

Location

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

