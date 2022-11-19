- Home
Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Drinks
Medium Fountain Drink
20oz fountain soda, lemonade or freshly brewed iced tea
Large Fountain Drink
32oz fountain drink, lemonade, or freshly brewed iced tea
20oz Pumpkin Horchata
Medium Horchata
20oz horchata
32oz Pumpkin Horchata
Large Horchata
32oz horchata
Bottled Mexican Soda
Gallon of Horchata
Bottle of Water
Gallon of Pumpkin Spice Horchata
Family Packs
Taco Family Pack
1 lb of meat, 16 street size corn tortillas, two taco toppers of your choice and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.
Burrito Family Pack
Eight 10 inch (or "fiesta" size) bean & cheese burritos, and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.
Enchilada Family Pack
Pan of 10 enchiladas with your choice of protein. Choose red, green, or flag (1/2 red, 1/2 green). Comes with family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.
Mini Chimi Platter
24 mini chimis served with our house made queso. Choose from bean & cheese, chicken & cheese, or mix them half and half.
Taquito Platter
48 mini chicken taquitos served with our house made queso dip.
Fiesta Party Platter
12 mini chimis along with 24 mini chicken taquitos. Served with our house made queso dip.
Street Taco Platter
12 fully assembled street size tacos on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro & onion. Shrimp & Salmon Tacos topped with fruit salsa and cheese, Fish Tacos topped with purple cabbage and cheese.
Burrito Platter
12 fiesta size burritos filled with your choice of meat, whole charro beans & pico de gallo (bean & cheese option also available). Includes a side of our signature hot salsa.
Quesadilla Platter
20 slices of our popular cheesy quesadillas on premium hand stretched flour tortillas.
Churro Party Platter
36 mini cream filled churros served with chocolate ganache dip.
Family Size Beans
Large side of beans (feeds 8-10 people).
Family Size Rice
Large side of rice (feeds 8-10 people).
Party Chips & Salsa
Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.
Gallon of Iced Tea
Gallon of Lemonade
Starters
Soups & Salads
Salmon Salad
Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)
Pineapple Avocado Salad
Leafy greens, pineapple salsa, avocado, purple onion, dressing (poppy seed dressing recommended)
Garden Salad
Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Seasonal)
Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips
Taco Salad/Flying Saucer
Crisp flour tortilla topped with whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & pico
Boca Specials
Boca Fajitas:
Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas
Low Carb Fajitas:
Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac
Chimichanga
Meat & beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, topped w/ sour cream, cheese & guac, rice & beans
Stuffed Quesadilla
Meat w/ green chile strips, sour cream & guac, and rice & beans
Cheese Crisp
Open faced & crispy
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Chips, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac, & pico
Tamale Plate
Green corn tamale smothered in green enchilada sauce & cheese, rice & beans
Chili Relleno Plate
Tacos
Fish Taco
Grilled fish, purple cabbage, cheese
Salmon Taco
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Shrimp Taco
Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese
Beef Taco
Shredded beef, lettuce, pico, & cheese
Pork Taco
Shredded pork, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Chicken Taco
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Steak Taco
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Charro Bean Taco
Whole beans, corn, lettuce, cheese & pico
Chicken Taquitos
4 crispy rolled chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese
Loaded Chicken Taquitos
4 crispy rolled chicken taquitos with cheese, sour cream, & guac
Bean Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Sides
Beans
Small side of refried or whole charro beans
Rice
Small side of spanish rice
Chile Corn
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Queso Dip
Bowl of queso dip.
Chips & Salsa
12oz Large Salsa
Large salsa of your choice
Grilled Peppers & Onions
Grilled peppers & onions
Tortillas
Small side of corn or flour tortillas
Tamale A La Carte
Green Corn Tamale served in husk
Side of White Cheese (4oz)
Side of Yellow Cheese (4oz)
Chili Relleno Ala Carte
1 Salmon Filet
1/2 Pound of Meat
1 Fish Filet
Seasoned Honey Butter
1/2 Pint Mole Sauce
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada Plate
1 cheese enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
1 chicken enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
Pork Enchilada Plate
1 pork enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
Beef Enchilada Plate
1 beef enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada Enchilada Plate
1 carne asada enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
Seafood Enchilada Plate
1 seafood (shrimp and fish) enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
Salmon Enchilada Plate
1 salmon enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
2 Enchiladas (Different Proteins)
2 enchiladas your way. Mix & Match your meat and sauce. Served with rice and beans.
2 Enchiliadas (Same Protein)
1 Mole Enchilada Plate
Burritos
Boca Burrito
Meat of your choice, whole charro beans, & pico de gallo
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.
Burrito Bowl
Rice, whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, pico, & fire roasted corn
Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito
Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito
Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito
Classic bean & cheese burrito
Veg-Head Burrito
Refried beans, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream, & pico
Pineapple Shrimp Burrito
Sweet shrimp, rice, sour cream, pineapple salsa, & hot sauce
Chili Relleno Burrito
Deep fried, cheese stuffed relleno, rice, beans, red sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Mini Chimis
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Kids
Kids Burrito Meal
10" bean & cheese burrito with rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.
Kids Quesadilla Meal
Soft and folded cheese quesadilla served with rice or beans & a kids fountain soda.
Kids Taquito Meal
2 chicken taquitos topped with cheese, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.
Kids Soft Taco Meal
Soft taco with chicken and cheese on corn tortilla, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.
Catering
Soft Taco Bar
Includes two soft tacos per person, with corn tortillas, meat of your choice, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. Also includes refried beans, rice, chips, and our two house made salsas (red and green).
Flying Saucer Bar
This build your own taco salad bar includes flat, crisp flour tortillas shells, whole charro beans, your choice of slow cooked meats, lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream, & guacamole. Also includes chips and two house made salsas (red & green).
Fajita Bar
Our most generous portion of slow cooked meats served with refried beans, rice, grilled peppers & onions, flour or corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, cheese. Includes chips and two house made salsas (red & green).
Nacho Bar
This go-to fiesta option includes chips, refried beans, queso, pico, guacamole, sour cream, & house made salsa. Also includes round tins for serving!
Enchilada Pans
10 enchiladas with your choice of filling and topped with red or green enchilada sauce. (Select COLD for take & bake option).
Tamale Platter
12 green corn tamales wrapped in the husk (choose cold for re-heat option).
Tamale Bites
48 mini green corn tamale bites served with green enchilada sauce & cheese (choose COLD option for take and re-heat).
Pineapple Avocado Salad
Green leaf lettuce, fresh pineapple salsa, sliced avocado, and purple onion with your choice of dressing (house made poppy seed recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.
Garden Salad
Green leaf lettuce, bell pepper, pico, sliced avocado & cheese. Served with your choice of dressing (house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.
Salsa
12 ounces of our house made salsas. Choose your favorite!
Guacamole
12oz of fresh guacamole. Serves 8-10 people
Queso
Queso
12oz house made queso. Serves 6-8 people.
Sour Cream
12oz sour cream. Serves 8-10 people.
Rice
Refried Beans
Party Chips
Large party size bag of freshly fried tortilla chips. Serves 15-20 people.
Dozen Corn Tortillas
One dozen corn tortillas, hot or cold, 4 inch or 6 inch sizes available.
Dozen Flour Tortillas
Gallon Drinks
One gallon bags of your favorite beverage. Choose from fresh brewed iced tea, house made lemonade, or ice cold horchata.
Gallon of Pumpkin Spice Horchata
Dozen Mexican Sodas
One dozen glass bottled mexican sodas (sent in a varitey pack of Mexican Coke, Fanta, and/or Jarritos).
Dozen Bottled Water
Meat by the Pound
Chaffer Set
One chaffer set which includes wire rack, water pan, and two fuels.
Happy Hour
HH: Bean & Cheese Nachos
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234