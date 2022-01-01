Go
LuLu's Noodles

Come in and enjoy! We're a family owned casual restaurant with fresh Asian-inspired eats!

NOODLES

400 S Craig St • $

Avg 4 (157 reviews)

Popular Items

General Tso Chicken$10.00
Pittsburgher's favorite
Pad Thai$10.00
Common street food in Thailand. Rice noodles, Tofu, egg, peanuts. Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp and Tofu.
Crab Rangoon (5)$5.00
Cream cheese, sweetened
Coke Can$2.00
Japanese Gyoza (6)$6.00
Potstickers, pork, veggie
Dr. Fu Special$12.00
Dr. Fu’s favorite noodles, popular Hong Kong street food, thin egg noodles, bean sprouts & scallions. Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu and Dr. Fu like.
Lulu's Pan Fried Noodle$12.00
We used to come here all the time when we went to school in Oakland. This place was totally empty at 5 and we were worried but the food is every bit as good as it used to be! Also the staff was great. But Lulu’s, bring back those pan fried noodles! They were the best thing on the menu. September 18, 2021. THANK YOU, WE HEARD YOU!.
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Shrimp & Tofu.
Classic Fried Rice$8.00
Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu.
Classic Lo Mein$10.00
Egg noodle. Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp and Tofu.
Vegetable Egg Roll$2.00
Plum dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

400 S Craig St

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
