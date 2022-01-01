Go
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

Founded in 2006, Jimmy Wan’s Restaurant & Lounge is Pittsburgh's premier restaurant for responsibly-sourced contemporary Asian cuisine.
Preparing a collection of traditional and innovative Asian dishes, fresh sushi, and creative cocktails, Jimmy Wan’s delivers a unique dining experience with each and every visit. With locally-sourced ingredients and the use of traditional labor-intensive processes, our attention to detail and dedication to customer service keeps our customers coming back for more.

Popular Items

vegetable spring roll$6.00
crispy wrapper filled with cabbage, carrot, shiitake mushroom, rice noodle
chicken lo mein$15.00
sautéed white meat, napa, mushroom, bamboo, scallion, egg noodle, soy
chicken with broccoli$22.00
brown sauce
classic dumpling - steamed$9.00
pork, cabbage, thick flour dough, 4 pcs
shanghai spring roll$6.00
crispy wrapper filled with pork, shrimp, bamboo, napa, shiitake mushroom
egg roll$6.00
thick crusted roll with cabbage, shrimp, pork
crab rangoon$8.00
crispy wontons skins, cream cheese, scallion, 6 pcs
general tsos chicken$22.00
wok-fried breaded dark meat, chili pepper, garlic, ginger, sweet and savory sauce
wonton soup$7.00
pork wontons, roast pork, scallion
jimmy wans dumpling$11.00
ground pork, napa, scallion, flour dough, 4 pcs
Location

1337 Old Freeport Rd.

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
