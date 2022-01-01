Go
Toast

Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry

Founded in 2006, Jimmy Wan’s Restaurant & Lounge is Pittsburgh's premier restaurant for responsibly-sourced contemporary Asian cuisine.
Preparing a collection of traditional and innovative Asian dishes, fresh sushi, and creative cocktails, Jimmy Wan’s delivers a unique dining experience with each and every visit. With locally-sourced ingredients and the use of traditional labor-intensive processes, our attention to detail and dedication to customer service keeps our customers coming back for more.

1686 Route 228

No reviews yet

Popular Items

sushi roll combo #3$22.00
cucumber, rainforest, spicy vegetable
sashimi special$44.00
albacore, escolar, octopus, red snapper, salmon, tuna, yellowtail (21 pcs)
sushi sampler$40.00
nigiri (8 pcs) | albacore, escolar, red snapper, salmon, shrimp, tuna (2), yellowtail; spicy tuna roll (8 pcs)
jalapeno salmon sashimi$19.00
daikon radish, ponzu-wasabi sauce
edamame$7.00
steamed soybean, kosher rock salt
sushi roll combo #2$29.00
philadelphia, crunchy spicy tuna, shrimp tempura (28 pieces)
sushi roll combo #1$25.00
california, boston, spicy tuna (24 pieces)
tuna poké bowl$20.00
bigeye tuna, avocado, pickled cucumber, tomato salsa, beet, sesame seed, lemon zest
ahi tuna tataki$18.00
seared thin slice bigeye tuna, cherry tomato, spring mix, black pepper - soy dressing,
pepperfin$19.00
seared and thinly sliced yellowtail, jalapeño, citrus ponzu sauce
See full menu

Location

1686 Route 228

Cranberry PA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe

No reviews yet

An authentic South Asian cafe with popular indian street foods, curries, tandoor ,desserts and specialty groceries.

CHiKN

No reviews yet

Damn Hot Chikn. All natural, hormone & antibiotic free chicken. Cooked in 100% peanut oil &
prepared to your choice of heat!

Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston