Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry
Founded in 2006, Jimmy Wan’s Restaurant & Lounge is Pittsburgh's premier restaurant for responsibly-sourced contemporary Asian cuisine.
Preparing a collection of traditional and innovative Asian dishes, fresh sushi, and creative cocktails, Jimmy Wan’s delivers a unique dining experience with each and every visit. With locally-sourced ingredients and the use of traditional labor-intensive processes, our attention to detail and dedication to customer service keeps our customers coming back for more.
1686 Route 228
Popular Items
Location
Cranberry PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
